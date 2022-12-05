ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

thequincysun.com

Marjorie McCabe, 92

Marjorie “Margie” (Prescott) McCabe, of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Regal Care in Quincy on the same day that marked her 92nd birthday. Born in Boston in 1930, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Mary C. (Frazier) Prescott. Margie was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1948.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Thomas H. Anderson, Jr., 82

Thomas Hamilton Anderson, Jr. of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was 82. Tom grew up in Arlington, the son of Genevieve (Crowley) and Thomas H. Anderson. After high school, Tom earned his bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University in 1962. He then started as an accountant with Elliot Business Machines, where he also met the love of his life, his wife, Donna (Traverse). He earned a master’s degree in business administration and progressed in his accounting career. As someone who loved consistency, Tom stayed with his company for 25 years, during which time it became Dymo Business Systems, then Addressograph Farrington, Inc. He later joined Electroswitch, where he handled various accounting and management duties until his retirement.
MARSHFIELD, MA
thequincysun.com

Elizabeth Whelan, 94

Elizabeth “Bette” Whelan, of Hingham, MA passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 94. The daughter of Walter and Edna Morton, Bette was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH and shortly thereafter her family moved to the Merrymount neighborhood of Quincy, MA. She graduated from Quincy High School and LaSalle University where she majored in Business and upon graduation worked in Finance.
HINGHAM, MA

