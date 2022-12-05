Read full article on original website
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Holiday Magic at the Village at LeesburgUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)
A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MoCo Woman Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Exxon Station, Plans to Help Granddaughter Pay for Higher Education
A Silver Spring woman won $100,000 after playing the Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Her doubt that she really won a $100,000 top prize had this Silver Spring woman pulling to the side...
$50 leads to $3 million in prizes for two lucky Maryland Lottery players
Two lucky Maryland Lottery players spent a combined $50 which resulted in $3 million worth of prizes
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
$50,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo Shell; Winner to Donate Portion of Money to Ferret Rescue Organization
A $50,000 winning scratch-off was sold at the Olney Shell gas station at 18040 Georgia Avenue in Olney. This is the third time that winner Donnie Cole has won $50,000 prizes from the lottery. He also won a $100,000 prize in 2017. Details on what he plans to do with the money this time around below, courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
$30,000 Sweet Scratch-Off Treat Makes Hughesville Woman Smile
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Our Holiday scratch-off games are bringing lots of happy winners into Lottery headquarters these days and a Charles County woman was among the joyful crowd. She won a $30,000 top prize on the popular Peppermint Payout game. The lucky 20-year-old and a friend who visited...
Ten Things To Do in MoCo This Holiday Season
Time: 1-7pm Location: Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. “1-5 PM: Join us on Grand Corner Ave (from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Barnes & Noble) for a Holiday Street Fest presented by Novavax!. Festive Music, Artisan Market, Pop Up Bar, S’mores Lounge, Wreath Making Workshop, Family Activities & More!...
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services Begins Construction on Gaithersburg ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Store
Construction has begun at the upcoming “Oak, Barrel, and Vine” store at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store is expected to open in spring 2023 and will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers. Additional details below courtesy of Montgomery County:
Calvert County Resident Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Win With Lunch
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After starting his day by helping a relative move a boat to winter storage, a hungry Calvert County resident decided to stop at a grocery store to buy scratch-offs to play while he waited at a nearby sub shop for his lunch order. As he...
Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg to Open Next Week
Taco Bamba at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg has announced it will open on Friday, December 16 at 9am. The new location, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu, is giving away a free Taco Bamba coffee mugs and a free cup of coffee to the first 50 customers. Gaithersburg exclusive tacos on the menu will include “the Mr. Zadir, which stuffs ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw, and the McLovin It, which pairs crispy chicken nuggets with a chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion, and cornbread crumble.” The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday 9am-9pm and Friday-Saturday, 9am-10pm. Additional details below per Taco Bamba:
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
SoldierFit Closes Bethesda Location; Plans to Consolidate with North Bethesda/Rockville Gym
In a move to consolidate members, staff, resources, etc. SoldierFit has permanently closed its Bethesda location (7920 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814) with plans of combining it with its North Bethesda/Rockville location (12241 Nebel St, North Bethesda, MD 20852). SoldierFit Bethesda opened approximately three years ago in Bethesda, while the North Bethesda/Rockville location opened in 2016.
Dunkin’ is Coming to Traville Village Center
Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville. It will be taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 9761 Traville Gateway Dr. We expect more news coming out of the shopping center regarding the former Nantucket’s Reef location very soon.
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
