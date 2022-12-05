ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO

The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal

The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Safeties Coach Dontae Wright Visits with 2023 4-Star Braedyn Moore

West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Among FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers’ Top 8

Transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is seriously considering the Mountaineer. The former FIU receive, who West Virginia offered to upon his decision to enter the transfer portal, announced that WVU is now among his top eight schools. Colorado, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Arizona State, UCF, Toledo and Maryland are listed along with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 9

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt AD Heather Lyke on NIL, Transfer Portal. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State Expecting Rose Bowl Invite as Final CFP Rankings are Announced. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Bryan Reynolds Requests...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal

After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer

With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Among First Offers for Louisiana Tech Transfer WR Tre Harris

On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Going After Florida Transfer Safety Donovan McMillon

Any West Virginia fans who wants their team to start going after “Power 5” players, WVU has now put themselves in the mix for one drawing tons of interest around the country who plays a position of need for the Mountaineers. Donovan McMillon, who made himself available in...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy