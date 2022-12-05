Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown, OL Coach Matt Moore Visit 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe
As West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continues with his plan to rebuild the offensive line into the future, he is making sure he secures the commitment from a player he feels can be an actor for that group. Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore stopped by the house...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown, DC Jordan Lesley Visit 2023 3-Star Edge Oryend Fisher
When both the head coach and the defensive coordinator visit a player at his house, you know he’s someone they are truly interested in. West Virginia was represented by both Neal Brown and Jordan Lesley to go see a three-star defensive recruit. Edge rusher Oryend Fisher tweeted a picture...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball G Joe Toussaint Isn’t Here to Point Fingers
Joe Toussaint is just nine games into his tenure at West Virginia and has already fit right in. Toussaint, a guard from New York, isn’t here to point fingers at teammates when something goes wrong. In fact, he’ll actually take the blame. “I always take the blame and...
wvsportsnow.com
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal
The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Safeties Coach Dontae Wright Visits with 2023 4-Star Braedyn Moore
West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Among FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers’ Top 8
Transfer wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is seriously considering the Mountaineer. The former FIU receive, who West Virginia offered to upon his decision to enter the transfer portal, announced that WVU is now among his top eight schools. Colorado, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Arizona State, UCF, Toledo and Maryland are listed along with...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 9
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt AD Heather Lyke on NIL, Transfer Portal. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State Expecting Rose Bowl Invite as Final CFP Rankings are Announced. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Bryan Reynolds Requests...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer
With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Among First Offers for Louisiana Tech Transfer WR Tre Harris
On Wednesday, West Virginia has made an offer to a playmaker in the transfer portal. Cleveland Harris, more widely known as Tre Harris, announced on Twitter that WVU is among the first two teams to show interest in the wide receiver. After showing his worth at Louisiana Tech the past two seasons, Harris has decided to use the portal to continue his college career elsewhere, possibly at a bigger “Power 5” program. A day later and he now has a couple offers from big name schools.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, G Madisen Smith Talk Season So Far, Preview Robert Morris
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith talk the season so far and preview the upcoming matchup with Robert Morris on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over RMU, Madisen Smith Reaching 1,000 Career Points
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak with the media following their win over Robert Morris on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Madisen Smith talks about reaching 1,000 career points. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Going After Florida Transfer Safety Donovan McMillon
Any West Virginia fans who wants their team to start going after “Power 5” players, WVU has now put themselves in the mix for one drawing tons of interest around the country who plays a position of need for the Mountaineers. Donovan McMillon, who made himself available in...
