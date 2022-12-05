Read full article on original website
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted after RBI hikes rate as expected
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, after the country's central bank hiked key interest rate, as expected, amid expectations that inflation has likely peaked. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 18,646.65, as of 10:05 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose...
TABLE-China's November trade with U.S., EU, other key economies
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
UPDATE 2-Australia fines Uber $14 mln for misleading on fares and cancellation fees
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - An Australian court fined Uber Technologies Inc A$21 million ($14 million) on Wednesday for threatening cancellation fees it never charged and overstating fare estimates on some rides. The penalty was less than a regulator wanted. The Australian arm of the U.S. ride-sharing app broke consumer...
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
Indonesia targets IPOs at two Pertamina units next year -deputy minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to launch initial public offerings for the upstream and geothermal units of state firm energy Pertamina next year to fund expansion, a senior government official told parliament on Wednesday. Pertamina Hulu Energi, the upstream unit of Pertamina, is expected to sell a 10% to 15%...
Santos (ASX:STO) announces US350 million boost to buyback
Santos’ latest boost to buyback comes in addition to the US$350 million announced in August 2022. Santos also announced a more simplified capital management framework. The company aims to annually return its shareholders a minimum of 40 per cent of its free cashflow. Australia’s independent gas producer Santos Ltd...
Marketmind: Hat-trick
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While European shares ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday, spooked by recession worries, another hat-trick dominated the World Cup a few hours later. Three goals by Portugal's 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos against Spain in...
EU says Cochlear's Oticon bid a threat to competition, will examine deal
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's acquisition of Copenhagen-based Demant's hearing implants business Oticon is a significant threat to the European market, EU antitrust regulators warned on Wednesday. The European Commission said it would examine the 850-million Danish crown ($120 million) deal even though it is...
Indonesia raises nearly $1 bln in debt auction
JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.5 trillion rupiah ($992.64 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
ASX 200 closes in red; utilities leads gains, energy & financials fall
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed in the red today (December 8), losing 46.40 points or 0.64% to end at 7,183.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.33% and 3.00% over the last 52 weeks. Utilities was the only gainer, advancing 1.13% while energy and financial...
Gold subdued as dollar firms; focus on upcoming Fed meet
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday due to a slight uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,782.13 per ounce as of 0942 GMT after...
Gold in tight range as traders brace for Fed verdict
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday as the dollar eased but kept to a tight range as investors eyed next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for confirmation on its interest rate hike trajectory. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,774.37 per ounce by 1137 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that...
U.S. tells Turkey no need for additional checks on oil tankers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal in a call on Wednesday that the price cap on Russian oil does not necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish territorial waters, the U.S. Treasury Department said. A Turkish measure in force...
