BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls. Exports contracted 8.7% in November from a year earlier, a sharper fall from a 0.3% loss in October and marked the worst performance since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday. Inbound shipments were down sharply by 10.6% from a 0.7% drop in October, weaker than a forecast 6.0% decline. The downturn was the worst since May 2020. Here is a breakdown of China's exports and imports with its biggest trade partners in November. Nov Exports Imports Balance Exports Imports Exports Imports +/- % y/y +/- % y/y +/- % m/m +/- % m/m Japan 14.5 14.2 0.3 -5.6% -24.5% -2.6% -3.5% South 13.0 15.4 -2.4 -11.9% -25.9% -8.8% -1.8% Korea Taiwan 5.8 17.4 -11.6 -20.6% -29.4% -6.5% -10.4% European 44.8 22.9 21.9 -10.6% -16.2% 1.5% 6.6% Union USA 40.8 16.5 24.3 -25.4% -7.3% -13.2% 28.5% Australia 7.0 11.8 -4.7 7.2% -10.0% 11.7% 10.2% ASEAN 50.3 37.0 13.3 5.2% -3.7% 2.9% 11.1% (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

