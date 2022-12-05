Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.
WOWT
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
KSNB Local4
While chillier today, tomorrow is the main event of the forecast
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the quiet before the storm for much of the area. Well certainly not idea with a cold front pushing south through the area this morning, at least the weather is quiet today. Probably the biggest issue has been the low clouds cover and patchy fog in Northern Nebraska behind the cold front. While some of this has drifted southward into Central Nebraska, it should remain in the northern half of Nebraska before burning off later today. The air will be chillier today because of the cold front...at least for most areas. Highs will range from the upper 20s north to the lower 50s southwest. For the Tri-Cities area, it’ll get close to 40° this afternoon. While winds won’t get terribly strong, they might get a touch breezy at 10 to 15 mph. They’ll become northerly, then northeasterly after the front passes through. Much bigger weather concerns will come later tonight.
knopnews2.com
Seasonable and beautiful conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Watching storm system Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a chilly and mainly cloudy day Monday, conditions will turn beautiful and seasonable during the day Tuesday into Wednesday, with a storm system, potentially bringing snowfall across the eastern side of the viewing area Thursday. As high pressure taking control of the viewing area...
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
Nebraska's impact on our country on display at Nebraska National Guard Museum
"Freedom isn’t free. There is a cost, there is a payment to it, and Nebraskans have paid that price.”
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Vet work, tv show allows Schroeders to travel the state
Most Nebraska ranchers and their veterinarians probably don’t pay much attention to the scenery and historical significance of their surroundings when there’s work to be done, but a recent trip to Northwest Nebraska by veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder of “Heartland Docs, DVM” combined all of those elements.
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts
LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska to receive $8 million from JUUL settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories, including Nebraska, was announced on Tuesday. Attorney General Doug Peterson said Nebraska will receive a total between $8.1 million to $8.8 million in annual installments between 2022 and 2027, 2029, or 2031. This settlement resolves...
WOWT
Omaha-area doctors concerned about spiking flu cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If this flu season has felt worse this year than in previous years, that’s because it is. As influenza cases in the state spike at levels not seen this time of year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha-area doctors are talking about the influx of patients they’re seeing at local hospitals and clinics.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Attorney General Peterson Announces Nebraska to Receive 8 Million Dollars from JUUL Settlement Involving 33 States, Including Wyoming
Lincoln, Neb. (Release) - Attorney General Peterson announced today a $438.5 million settlement between JUUL Labs and 33 states and territories, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms, severely limiting their marketing and sales practices.
doniphanherald.com
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating incident that led to officer shooting 53-year-old man Thursday
GERING, Neb. — The state patrol is investigating an incident that led to an officer shooting a suspect Thursday afternoon in western Nebraska. Around 12:25 p.m., Gering police officers responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm, according to the state patrol. As officers were making contact with...
