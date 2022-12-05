Read full article on original website
South Carolina girl Aspen Jeter found safe two weeks after mother discovered dead, father arrested
Aspen Jeter — the 5-year-old South Carolina girl who went missing after her mom was discovered dead on Thanksgiving — was found safe in Virginia, police announced Friday. The youngster was found in a parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, who was taken into custody and charged with her mother’s murder, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Aspen was reported missing two weeks ago, but may have disappeared much earlier. The girl’s family called authorities on Nov. 24 to conduct a welfare check on their Orangeburg home after not hearing from her mother, 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, since Nov. 1, Jumper’s brother...
Pregnant woman's two French bulldogs returned after they were stolen at gunpoint in Studio City
A woman who is nine months pregnant had her two French bulldogs stolen from her at gunpoint in Studio City, LAPD says.
'I decided to run': Survivors recount escape from DR Congo massacre
In a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Eric, Samuel, Tuyisenge and Florence recounted walking for miles to flee a horrific rebel attack on their village. Fleeing for their lives, Eric and other villagers walked 40 to 60 kilometres (25 to 37 miles) across the hills to the Mungote camp in Kitshanga district.
