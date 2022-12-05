NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season. The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season firing of their general manager. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says it definitely adds another layer to a week when they’re busy preparing to host AFC South division rival Jacksonville on Sunday while trying to snap a two-game skid. It’s just another type of adversity. “This week it is just a different person than we were expecting,” Tannehill said of Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk’s surprise firing of GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

