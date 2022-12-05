Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury in a corresponding move on Monday.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option
The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Power Rankings: Bills Back on Top?
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) are still basking in the glory of their third consecutive win last Thursday night against the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Bills got to sit back and relax while watching the Kansas City Chiefs fumble the top spot in the AFC following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 14: Patrick Mahomes is coming for the top spot
Tua Tagovailoa had his worst game of the 2022 season in Week 13. His Miami Dolphins not only lost, but lost to a San Francisco 49ers team led by 2022 262nd overall draft pick Brock Purdy. This dented Tagovailoa’s MVP odds, but it wasn’t enough to dislodge him from the...
Chiefs to release DT Taylor Stallworth from 53-man roster
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a roster move ahead of their Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, the Chiefs have released his client DT Taylor Stallworth from the 53-man roster. A free agent acquisition this offseason, Stallworth didn’t make the 53-man roster outright in Kansas City. He was signed to the active roster from the practice squad back in early October. He’s since appeared in six games, recording four total tackles.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall After Week 13?
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears failed to escape the perennial clamps of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The 28-19 loss at home gave Rodgers his 25th career win over the Bears and eighth straight...
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Signed Former No. 1 Overall Pick On Monday
The Miami Dolphins have been bitten by the injury bug, losing Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson recently with ailments. To patch up their depth, head coach Mike McDaniel and company have reportedly brought in a former number one overall draft pick: Eric Fisher. The news was broken ...
NFL power rankings: Cowboys surge toward the top after dominant win
There are three NFC teams on top of the NFL power rankings in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs lurking in the wings. How do the rankings play out?
OBJ Reveals Details of Bills Visit, Tells Von, 'I Had The Wings!'
Odell Beckham Jr. is spilling the beans - well, the wings - on his Bills trip. "I had the wings, the lemon pepper was good. Everything was good, bro. It was a good visit."
And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR
Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games
Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
