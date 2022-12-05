Suspect Wanted for Leaving the Scene of An Accident

Stacy Davenport

From Gallatin Police Department 12/02/2022

The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Stacy Davenport.

Davenport was involved in property damage with his vehicle 1993 blue Ford Ranger (BGV3437). causing extensive damage to a building and left the scene.

A warrant has been obtained for Leaving the Scene. Davenport also has an outstanding warrant for FTA in Sumner County.

Any information, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

GPD Case #: 22-06316