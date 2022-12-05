Bell Cemetery…where the dead residents of Bell all are laid to rest. There are no living in Bell…just the dead. Even though that sounds somewhat morbid, the site that was once the town of Bell – and its awesome cemetery in the woods – bring the curious year after year…and happily, so one has vandalized it, stolen artifacts, or spoiled the experience for others.

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO