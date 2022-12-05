Amarillo Police Department to begin 100th police academy session

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is set to begin the 100th session of the Amarillo Police Academy on Dec. 8.

APD detailed that 17 recruits, including 14 for APD, one with Randall County and two with Potter County, will begin their 32-week training process to gain knowledge and skills about the field.

The State of Texas, according to APD requires 42 separate courses and 720 hours of training involving ethics, driving, firearms, communication, arrest procedures and more. In addition, 420 hours of training are required from the APD on high-risk patrol procedures, weapons, riot training, and more.

APD concluded, “All of this while instilling a level of fitness, professionalism, and discipline our citizens require of new officers.”