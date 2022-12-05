Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Bobby Utley, age 82, of Clinton
Bobby Utley, age 82, of Clinton passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek. Bob was born September 23, 1940, in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Raymond and Pauline Utley. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Bob was an avid outdoorsman that loved farming and gardening. Bob loved big. His greatest loves on earth were his wife, and two children, and his pride and joy were his 4 grandchildren and Papa’s two buddies, Bella and Bentley. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
WYSH AM 1380
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
WYSH AM 1380
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. Claude was born October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
WYSH AM 1380
Linda Keylon McCarthy, age 78, of Kingston
Linda Keylon McCarthy, age 78, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in Harriman after a lengthy illness. She was born January 16, 1944 in Loudon and was a 1966 graduate of Tennessee Tech University where she met the love of her life. In 1969 she moved to New Jersey, due to her husbands’ employment. She worked as a Medical Tech for 30 years with most of those years being at Memorial Hospital in New Jersey. They moved back to Roane County in 2000 and she attended Lawnville Church of Christ as long as her health permitted. Linda was an avid reader and always enjoyed helping others. Preceded in death by her dear husband, Michael McCarthy; daughter, Elizabeth Maureen Stone; parents, Carl Fred & Clara Branson Keylon.
WYSH AM 1380
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston
Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1945 in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family and was a wonderful caregiver for many of them.
WYSH AM 1380
William Kenneth Phillips, age 79
William Kenneth Phillips, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1942. He was a resident of Crossville, TN and lived his whole life in this area. He enjoyed calling his friends and encouraging them. Ken was saved easter Sunday 1979 and enjoyed reading the Bible, inspiring others to read their Bible and love the Lord as he did. He also enjoyed dirt track racing at Atomic Speedway for many years.
WYSH AM 1380
Mary Louise Poly
Louise grew up in Meadville, PA, graduating from high school during WWII. She married the love of her life, former mayor of Clinton, TN, Howard “Hud” Poly in 1946. They moved to Clinton in 1957 where she was active in the Timely Topics Club, Beta Sigma Pi sorority and a founding member of St. Therese Catholic Church. She retired from ORTEC as an electronic technician.
WYSH AM 1380
Bradyn Sandlin, age 18, of Kingston
Bradyn Sandlin, age 18, of Kingston passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at UT Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born August 21, 2004 in Oak Ridge and was a 2022 graduate of Roane County High School. Bradyn had just completed his first semester at Roane State Community College. He was presently employed by Taco Bell in Kingston. He enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and loved animals, especially cats. Preceded in death by his mother, Tara Poole; great-grandfather, Melvin Page; great-grandmother, Linda Sandlin.
WYSH AM 1380
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and Papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand. Pat is preceded in death by his father and mother, Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray, sisters-Kathy West and Robin Burress; brothers-Larry, Randall, Harold, and Tommy Bray. Pat is survived by a son-Jonathon Bray and wife Brooke of Lafollette; daughters-Tosha Bray of Jacksboro and Ashley Meadows of Rocky Top; brothers-Danny and wife Judy of Briceville, Kirk and wife Tina of Rocky Top, Clifford and wife Marika of Briceville; sister-in-laws-Teresa Bray of Rocky Top, and Pam Bray of Knoxville; brother-in-law-Tommy Burress of Coalfield, Special Friend Darryl Hickman; grandchildren-Christopher, Nevaeh and Colton Meadows, Eli, Zeelan, Callum, Crimson Bray; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
WYSH AM 1380
Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected
Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
WYSH AM 1380
City collecting coats, toys, food for local kids
If you would like to help out this holiday season, drop off your donations through Wednesday, December 14th at Clinton City Hall and at the Clinton Community Center. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
WYSH AM 1380
Man found dead in Norris Lake
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of a man was recovered from Norris Lake late Tuesday morning. According to the CCSO, deputies were called to a location off of Heatherly Point Drive in the Macedonia area shortly after 11 am. Emergency workers recovered the body and deputies reported that a vehicle was also found in the water nearby.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
WYSH AM 1380
Downtown Clinton hosting Holiday Market, Cookie Crawl Saturday
This Saturday, December 10th, everyone is invited to come out to Historic Downtown Clinton for the downtown merchants’ association’s Holiday Market and Cookie Crawl. From 10 am to 5 pm, downtown Clinton will come alive with all of the shops open and decorated for the holidays and filled with unique Christmas gift ideas. There will be vendors set up in the downtown area as well as food trucks and more. The Cookie Crawl, where shops offer visitors Christmas cookies, begins at 1 pm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit for photos between 1 and 4 pm.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
WBIR
Meet the Food City employee approaching 70 years on the job — Woody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember. Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes John Coley
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming John Coley. Coley is originally from Raliegh, North Carolina, and moved to Tennessee in 2013. He worked as a Commissioned Officer in Security Management in Nashville for the last few years. John Coley now lives in Crossville with his fiancée and her family. He will be working in the Patrol Division and hopes to be able to be a part of the SWAT team in the near future. He is a veteran who served in the US Army for 8 years. He loves to read, teach firearms and use his green thumb in gardening. (Photo courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
Comments / 0