Waynesboro, GA

WJBF

Giving Your Best: Deborah Lovett

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Deborah Lovett is a retired teacher who started an Angel Tree program years ago in her school, to make sure no kids were left out on Christmas morning. Friends say she never meets a stranger and she prays for everyone. Vonetta Parham met Deborah when they worked at the same school. “She […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta Mini Theatre hosting fish fry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first arts school in Augusta to offer all of the performing arts disciplines under one roof is ready to satisfy your taste buds. The Augusta Mini Theatre will be hosting a fish fry Thursday, December 8th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The menu is $15, which includes 2 pieces […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Commissioners react to pedestrian bridge lawsuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The new pedestrian bridge and its plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis are now under a legal cloud. “I don’t believe it was a mistake at all, we knew the lawsuit was going to come I think we are in good standing only time will tell,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Charlie Hannah wins seat in Richmond County board of education District 2

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- It looks like Charlie Hannah will keep his seat on the Richmond County Board of Education. He was up against Reverend Larry Fryer.  Charlie Hannah says he wants to finish what he started on the school board. Rev Larry Fryer  says his campaign is about change.  “I enjoyed working for our citizens I enjoy […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaves neighbors in the dark about streetlight fixes

News 12's Will Rioux breaks down the results from Election Day and what made it all possible. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Runoff recap: Candidates react to outcome of Georgia race. Updated: 5 hours ago. A day after Raphael Warnock won his...
AUGUSTA, GA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation

Beech Island, S.C (WJBF)- History can be fun and interesting but can be unsettling as well. Many say that history must be remembered, or we are doomed to repeat it. Hundreds of years ago in the south, “cotton was king” and enslaved people were used to grow it. In this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
AUGUSTA, GA

