Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Giving Your Best: Deborah Lovett
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Deborah Lovett is a retired teacher who started an Angel Tree program years ago in her school, to make sure no kids were left out on Christmas morning. Friends say she never meets a stranger and she prays for everyone. Vonetta Parham met Deborah when they worked at the same school. “She […]
Augusta Mini Theatre hosting fish fry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The first arts school in Augusta to offer all of the performing arts disciplines under one roof is ready to satisfy your taste buds. The Augusta Mini Theatre will be hosting a fish fry Thursday, December 8th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The menu is $15, which includes 2 pieces […]
Tammy Rushing retires after 31 years of service to the City of Statesboro
Tammy Rushing, Administrative Assistant for The City of Statesboro Department of Public Works, is retiring after more than 30 years. Rushing will leave a lasting impact, which can be seen throughout her years of dedicated service to the City of Statesboro. The heart and soul which she has put into...
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet to discuss possible city including Summerville and surrounding neighborhoods
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summervile and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
WJBF.com
Commissioners react to pedestrian bridge lawsuit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The new pedestrian bridge and its plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis are now under a legal cloud. “I don’t believe it was a mistake at all, we knew the lawsuit was going to come I think we are in good standing only time will tell,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.
Charlie Hannah wins seat in Richmond County board of education District 2
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- It looks like Charlie Hannah will keep his seat on the Richmond County Board of Education. He was up against Reverend Larry Fryer. Charlie Hannah says he wants to finish what he started on the school board. Rev Larry Fryer says his campaign is about change. “I enjoyed working for our citizens I enjoy […]
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week, Augusta coming in at No. 6
(Stacker) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. […]
wfxg.com
Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Austin Rhodes talks Augusta city split discussions
Austin Rhodes joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about parts of Augusta, including Augusta National, potentially separating from the rest of the city. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaves neighbors in the dark about streetlight fixes
News 12's Will Rioux breaks down the results from Election Day and what made it all possible. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Runoff recap: Candidates react to outcome of Georgia race. Updated: 5 hours ago. A day after Raphael Warnock won his...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia
Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
Mayor Davis and three commissioners recognized as their service comes to an end
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
Augusta is not the greatest place to be single, new study shows
If you're single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you're flying solo.
Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation
Beech Island, S.C (WJBF)- History can be fun and interesting but can be unsettling as well. Many say that history must be remembered, or we are doomed to repeat it. Hundreds of years ago in the south, “cotton was king” and enslaved people were used to grow it. In this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers […]
LIVE Georgia Runoff Election Results
The latest real-time election results from WJBF NewsChannel 6, Your Local Election Headquarters
Following the passing of Kirstie Alley, AU Health doctors speak on colon cancer
Colon cancer in women is in the spotlight after the death of Kirstie Alley.
Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
Sons of Confederate Veterans sue Augusta city leaders over removal of Jefferson Davis from bridge
The Sons of Confederate Veterans have filed a lawsuit in Richmond County Superior Court against Augusta-Richmond County Commissioners over the renaming of the Jefferson Davis Bridge.
Comments / 0