Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Russell Dean Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
Obituary for Larry Eastus
Graveside service for Larry Eastus, age 76 of Fate, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Pine Forrest Cemetery with Rev. Wilton McMorris officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Eastus passed away on December 3, 2022 at Baylor Scott and White. Larry...
Obituary for William Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 28th, 2022. Bill was born in Boston, Kentucky in 1941 and moved to Sulphur Springs in 1960. Bill made the best decision of his life and married Carolyn in 1961. Bill and Carolyn were well known for working at the local Dairy Queen together for 15 years. He owned and operated a dairy farm for 15 years, worked for the core of engineers for 5, and was a handy man extraordinaire for 20 plus years. Bill loved taking care of other’s homes with his close friend and sidekick George Lopez. Bill and George were quite the craftsmen, completing odd jobs for many residents of Sulphur Springs. Bill loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen, and it was up to you to determine if they were a joke or not.
Obituary for Celia Reina
Funeral service Celia Reina Basaldua, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Francisco Leon, Nico Basaldua, Jesse Fierro, Bryan Camacho, Luis Villegas and Marco Leon serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
Obituary for Celestino Reina
Funeral service for Celestino Reina, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Gerardo Reina, Francisco Reina, Bartolo Reina, Manuel Moreno and Gerardo Reina Jr. serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family & Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family & Community Health program.
Obituary for Lesa Rasure
Lesa Rasure, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on November 29, 2022 at Sunny Springs Nursing Home. Lesa was born on January 12, 1958 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Quinton and Ann (Humphrey) Rasure. She worked as a furniture builder. Lesa loved photography and collecting cards. She is...
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
Obituary for Willa Dickey
Funeral service for Willa Dickey, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Ms. Dickey passed away on November 28, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Buddy Brown
Graveside service for Buddy Ray Brown Sr., age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Gafford Chapel. Jacob Posey, Colton Cummings, Austin Garrison, James Reichle, Daniel Elmore, Kevin Williams, Jose Rodriquez and Evan McCord will be serving as pallbearers and Tommy Gene Brown, Larry Charles Brown, Ned Ball, Charles Ball and Harold Ball serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Mr. Brown passed away on November 24, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Richardson.
Winter Bash Livestock Show has great second annual run
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Livestock Show welcomed local youth to show heifers, steer, lamb, swine and goats at the Hopkins County Regional Civic center this past weekend. “This is why we do what we do,” said organizer Cody Fails. “All for the kids! It was an awesome awesome show.”
Obituary for James Young
Funeral services for James Wallace Young will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at League Street Church of Christ (1100 S League St, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Bro. Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (376 CR 1175, Sulphur Springs, TX) with Chauncey Hawkins, Chris Young, Darius Raisey, Eric Hynson, Reggie Howard, and Richard Wilson, Brian Vaughn, Gerald Young Jr., Greg Scurlark, and Lawson Crook serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at MLK Church of Christ (154 Martin Luther King Dr., Sulphur Springs, TX).
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
Blue Santa kicks off with brisket lunch
Brisket lunch will be available. According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, they know of at least 800 total children in Hopkins County in need of presents this year. Or donate your a new, unwrapped toys in the following locations:. • Grocery Supply. • Cody Drug.
Adorable Farmhouse on 46 Acres with Stunning Sunsets In Hopkins County Texas
HIGH SPEED INTERNET (fiber optic) Worskhop w/electricity that’ll make an elf jealous. Stainless Steele Appliances for cooking Holiday meals. With a new postcard finish is this adorable farmhouse on 46 scenic acres! The large open kitchen provides Santa plenty of room to move around while also boasting granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking. Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes to all your guests. You can enjoy fishing in your own private lake as you dream of sugar plums dancing in your head. A bonus workshop makes for a great Christmas hideaway retreat! Workshop also comes with electricity & 2nd story bonus room that could be used as an office, game room, or storing all your Holiday decorations. After eating turkey or ham or one too many slices of pie, walk among the open pastures where you can appreciate the sweeping vistas and rolling countryside. If you’re in need of hanging spare ornaments, pick from one of the scattered trees throughout the property. This house sits back from the rural County Road down a long driveway, surrounded by neighboring farms, & is in the Sulphur Springs ISD. Property also includes RV hookups for guests or any of Santa’s elves looking for some R&R. No abominable snowman will be found here. Just a peaceful place to watch wildlife as you stake your claim and Christmas lights near town amenities and all your Holiday shopping! 💚
Man oh Man… That State Finalist Wildcat Band
One of the greatest aspects of Friday Nights Lights in Sulphur Springs, Texas is no doubt, the band. The beautiful sounds and rhythms of the band as football is being played is what makes Wildcat football so memorable. However, while many Sulphur Springs residents only see the band perform during halftime of Friday night football games, the band is working hard behind the scenes for something that has never been achieved in Sulphur Springs history… State. Last year, the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made it to Area Finals for the first time in school history, but unfortunately did not advance to the State Marching Band Championship. Little did we know, that was just a steppingstone for what was to come.
Chamber Connection for 11/30 by Butch Burney
If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one. For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!. The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there...
Need a Hallmark-worthy Ranch or a Large Un-Grinchy Home? Two Properties Worth Millions
Discover the ultimate Christmas gifts in these 2 very different million-dollar properties in Hopkins County. Unwrap all the potential of a north east Texas ranch or hang the mistletoe in a large Tudor-style home inside a subdivision. 🎄. 1. Jingle as many bells as you want on this picturesque 93...
December 2022 – Cooper Lake State Park
December at Texas State Parks is special! Imagine a cold night huddled around a roaring campfire roasting marshmallows and listening to tales of Christmas past as lonesome wails of coyotes sing in the distance. You look up just in time to see a shooting star framed in the protected dark skies at the park. The fire warms your face as you sip a hot chocolate. You see the reflections of the flickering fire in your friend’s and family’s eyes. You immerse yourself in this magical moment being grateful. This could be you! Camping and December are not usually thought of together but here at Cooper Lake State Park, they should be! The park has a variety of overnight camping accommodations from cabins nestled on the banks of the lake, cottages, RV campsites, and tent sites too. Start making your own outdoor memories at a Texas State Park!
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0