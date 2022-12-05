HIGH SPEED INTERNET (fiber optic) Worskhop w/electricity that’ll make an elf jealous. Stainless Steele Appliances for cooking Holiday meals. With a new postcard finish is this adorable farmhouse on 46 scenic acres! The large open kitchen provides Santa plenty of room to move around while also boasting granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking. Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes to all your guests. You can enjoy fishing in your own private lake as you dream of sugar plums dancing in your head. A bonus workshop makes for a great Christmas hideaway retreat! Workshop also comes with electricity & 2nd story bonus room that could be used as an office, game room, or storing all your Holiday decorations. After eating turkey or ham or one too many slices of pie, walk among the open pastures where you can appreciate the sweeping vistas and rolling countryside. If you’re in need of hanging spare ornaments, pick from one of the scattered trees throughout the property. This house sits back from the rural County Road down a long driveway, surrounded by neighboring farms, & is in the Sulphur Springs ISD. Property also includes RV hookups for guests or any of Santa’s elves looking for some R&R. No abominable snowman will be found here. Just a peaceful place to watch wildlife as you stake your claim and Christmas lights near town amenities and all your Holiday shopping! 💚

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO