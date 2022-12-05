ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville man accused of killing girlfriend to stand trial

By Dan Vasko
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend in 2018 is set to appear in front of a judge Monday.

Kierre L. Smartt is charged with murder in the September 2018 death of 34-year-old Shafeque Berry.

Shafeque Berry

Smartt reported Berry missing on September 11, 2018. Her body was found near Dallas Road in Greenville three days later.

The Greenville Police Department said Smartt killed Berry and dumped her body in the woods about half of a mile away from their apartment.

Smartt claimed that he and Berry went to sleep and when he woke up she was missing.

