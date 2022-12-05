Read full article on original website
Save on rent in Whatcom County. These areas have the lowest rental prices in the county
Some rentals are cheaper in certain parts of Bellingham. These interactive graphics and maps show prices by area.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
kpug1170.com
Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
whatcom-news.com
Work begins on pier at Little Squalicum Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation said yesterday, December 5th, work is expected to begin at the pier near Little Squalicum Park. “Contractors will be removing the outer section of pier and the supply line that connects to the shore north of the park.”
KGMI
Construction of EV charging stations underway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has released an update on their Electrification of Transportation project. The project began in early 2021 when the city received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Commerce to install electric vehicle charging stations. Construction of the charging stations is...
New dentist in Bellingham will offer specialty dental care
The Local Dentist will be donating a new bicycle or a stocked pantry to the Bellingham refugee family for every 30 new patients.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
kpug1170.com
City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
KING-5
What is the future of Boeing’s Everett Factory?
SEATTLE — Boeing’s 747 put Everett on the map in the aviation world. Now that it’s gone, there is a huge space left to be filled in the factory. The factory was built specifically for the 747 and has become the largest of its kind in the world.
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
It snowed in Whatcom County last Christmas. What about this year?
It’s a rare treat for the Pacific Northwest, but there’s a La Niña again this year.
WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
