thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Blaine Police Chief running for Whatcom County Sheriff

BLAINE, Wash. – A familiar figure in Blaine is throwing his hat in the ring to become Whatcom County’s next sheriff. Blaine Police Chief Donnell Tanksley announced his intent to run earlier this week, according to The Northern Light. After being asked by community members if he had...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Work begins on pier at Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation said yesterday, December 5th, work is expected to begin at the pier near Little Squalicum Park. “Contractors will be removing the outer section of pier and the supply line that connects to the shore north of the park.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Construction of EV charging stations underway in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has released an update on their Electrification of Transportation project. The project began in early 2021 when the city received a $1.5 million grant from the State Department of Commerce to install electric vehicle charging stations. Construction of the charging stations is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
FERNDALE, WA
KING-5

What is the future of Boeing’s Everett Factory?

SEATTLE — Boeing’s 747 put Everett on the map in the aviation world. Now that it’s gone, there is a huge space left to be filled in the factory. The factory was built specifically for the 747 and has become the largest of its kind in the world.
EVERETT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
BLAINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA

