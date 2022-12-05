ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'It was devastating, it could have been EIGHT': Chris Sutton says Brazil fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 to secure a place in the quarter-finals

Chris Sutton said that Brazil had fired a warning shot to their World Cup rivals after they trounced South Korea to book their place in the quarter-finals against Croatia on Friday. Sportsmail columnist Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, hailed the world No 1-ranked team after they turned on...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
Reuters

Soccer-Dutch skipper Van Dijk dodges Messi questions

DOHA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Virgil van Dijk deflected several questions about his looming confrontation with Lionel Messi but admitted the Netherlands would be cautious in their approach against Argentina in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat

A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on. Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium. The Everton and Marine AFC fan...
KSAT 12

Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be approved soon for membership in NATO despite ratification delays in allies Turkey and Hungary. After meeting his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Thursday, Blinken said both countries had proved...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency tweeted after a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels. “Ministers approved Croatia’s membership as of 1 January 2023!” The so-called Schengen area is the world’s largest free travel zone. It comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day. Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
BBC

TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage

Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone

Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.

