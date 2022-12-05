Read full article on original website
UPDATE: I-81 reopened in Franklin County after fatal crash
Interstate 81 south has reopened in Chambersburg after a fatal Wednesday afternoon crash. PennDOT at 2:45 p.m. announced that all lanes are open between exits 16 to Lincoln Way West and 14 to Wayne Avenue. The highway shut down around 1 p.m. when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
Woman dies after crash on I-180 in Pa.
A woman has died after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County, according to reports. Mary Jane Spoonire, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in a van that crashed into a truck on Nov. 29. Spoonire’s husband was driving the van. He exited the emergency...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 in Franklin County
Interstate 81 south is closed Wednesday in Franklin County after a fatal crash, PennDOT said. A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-81 south, just south of exit 16 toward Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler. She said the crash happened just after 1 p.m.
One dead after crash on I-180 in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County. According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the woman, identified as 66-year-old, Mary Jane Spoonire, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was a passenger in the van involved in the fatal crash that occurred on November 29. As the […]
Update: 81 south reopened after crash near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 […]
Coroner identifies victim of I-180 crash
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — On Nov. 29, a van carrying nine people was struck by a tractor trailer when it was re-entering the highway from an emergency turnaround near Montoursville. The crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., sent multiple people to area hospitals and claimed the life of one woman. Lycoming County Coroner Chuck E. Kiessling, Jr. identifed the person killed in that crash as 66-year-old Mary Jane Spoonire of Hagerstown, Md. Spoonire, who was a passenger in that vehicle, died on Dec. 3 of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Both lanes of the highway were closed for a period of time after the crash as crews from Montoursville and Loyalsock Fire Departments, Susquehanna Regional EMS, PA State Police, and Montoursville Police worked to treat and triage patients and clear the roadway.
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
WGAL
School bus crashes in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus slid off an icy road and crashed Tuesday morning in Mifflin County. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Parchwood Drive near Ferguson Valley Road. There were three students on the bus when the crash happened. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance...
New emergency department now open at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department (ED) is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find […]
2 dead after crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
Hit and run accident reported
Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
Lane Thrush, CVBA Business Person of the Year
The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) recently announced Lane Thrush, owner of i360 Property Management and realtor at Keller Williams Keystone Realty as the 2022 Business Person of the Year during its Annual Meeting on December 6 sponsored by WellSpan Health. Thrush was chosen as the recipient for his exceptional...
