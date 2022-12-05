Read full article on original website
Related
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
kptv.com
Police serve warrant, make arrests at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police served a warrant and made arrests early Thursday morning at a shop in Portland that is selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal in Oregon yet. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that officers served a warrant and seized evidence Thursday morning at...
kptv.com
Officials confirm deliberate physical attacks on Oregon and Washington substations
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following what authorities are calling a targeted gunfire attack towards power substations in North Carolina over the weekend, a federal memo warned substations in Oregon and Washington recently had “physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms, and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
BPA, PGE substations in Clackamas attacked over Thanksgiving holiday: officials
Bonneville Power Administration and Portland General Electric said they had substations that were attacked around Thanksgiving.
kptv.com
CPR Heroes
Oregon, Washington given ‘good’ rating in traffic safety report, but still room for improvement. Oregon and Washington are two of only five US states given a “good” rating by a traffic safety advocacy group. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A man was brutally attacked and robbed...
kptv.com
Portland police investigating citywide school bomb threat
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a citywide school bomb threat, the department announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. PPB says after a preliminary investigation, “there is no reason to believe the threats are credible.”. Portland police first responded at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday to...
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
Officials: Man shot wife, baby before turning gun on himself
Clark County authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself on Wednesday.
kptv.com
State Attorney General asks Oregon Supreme Court to review Measure 114 ruling
Oregon, Washington given ‘good’ rating in traffic safety report, but still room for improvement. Oregon and Washington are two of only five US states given a “good” rating by a traffic safety advocacy group. Man beaten, robbed by street racers in NE Portland. Updated: 8 hours...
kptv.com
Oregon, Washington given ‘good’ rating in traffic safety report, but still room for improvement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Washington are two of only five US states given a “good” rating by a traffic safety advocacy group. Despite that, the group says there’s still room for improvement. The group, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, released its 2023 Roadmap for...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
kptv.com
Missing Portland man found safe in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
kptv.com
Survivors of ‘Jogger Rapist’ say release is ‘surreal’ and ‘scary’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Survivors of convicted Portland rapist Richard Gillmore, also known as the “Jogger Rapist,” are speaking out ahead of his release next week. Gillmore is set to be released from prison Dec. 16 after serving nearly 36 years. He was originally sentenced to 30-60 years, but the parole board cut it in half the year after he was sentenced.
Men shot in Salem parking lot found blocks from scene, police say
The Salem Police Department says two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night but were found nearly a mile away.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash involving semi
A three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in the Sunderland Neighborhood resulted in a fatality, authorities say.
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photo of platform at Short Sand courtesy Jesse Jones) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed up on this popular...
kptv.com
Café Yumm robber gets away with $190 before same-day arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after a Monday robbery at Café Yumm in the Lloyd District, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Shane Rory Cuddihy, 43, entered the Café Yumm near Northeast 7th Avenue Monday and approached an employee at the counter. Cuddihy then began waving a plastic bag in the employee’s face while brandishing what “appeared to be a gun,” pointing it at the employee, MCSO says.
kptv.com
Mule deer stuck in wire fencing rescued by Oregon troopers, biologists
(KPTV) - A mule deer doe that was stuck in fencing in Eastern Oregon was rescued by troopers and biologists. Oregon State Police posted about the rescue on Facebook and said Fish & Wildlife troopers from Prineville and Madras responded to a report of a mule deer struggling with some wire fencing that was wrapped around it.
Comments / 0