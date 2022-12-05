ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Officials confirm deliberate physical attacks on Oregon and Washington substations

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following what authorities are calling a targeted gunfire attack towards power substations in North Carolina over the weekend, a federal memo warned substations in Oregon and Washington recently had “physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms, and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon, Washington given ‘good’ rating in traffic safety report, but still room for improvement. Oregon and Washington are two of only five US states given a “good” rating by a traffic safety advocacy group. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A man was brutally attacked and robbed...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Portland police investigating citywide school bomb threat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a citywide school bomb threat, the department announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. PPB says after a preliminary investigation, “there is no reason to believe the threats are credible.”. Portland police first responded at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday to...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Missing Portland man found safe in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a missing Portland man has been found safe under hospital care. On Wednesday afternoon PPB said Craig Hollowell, 53, had not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities said it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Survivors of ‘Jogger Rapist’ say release is ‘surreal’ and ‘scary’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Survivors of convicted Portland rapist Richard Gillmore, also known as the “Jogger Rapist,” are speaking out ahead of his release next week. Gillmore is set to be released from prison Dec. 16 after serving nearly 36 years. He was originally sentenced to 30-60 years, but the parole board cut it in half the year after he was sentenced.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Café Yumm robber gets away with $190 before same-day arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after a Monday robbery at Café Yumm in the Lloyd District, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Shane Rory Cuddihy, 43, entered the Café Yumm near Northeast 7th Avenue Monday and approached an employee at the counter. Cuddihy then began waving a plastic bag in the employee’s face while brandishing what “appeared to be a gun,” pointing it at the employee, MCSO says.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Mule deer stuck in wire fencing rescued by Oregon troopers, biologists

(KPTV) - A mule deer doe that was stuck in fencing in Eastern Oregon was rescued by troopers and biologists. Oregon State Police posted about the rescue on Facebook and said Fish & Wildlife troopers from Prineville and Madras responded to a report of a mule deer struggling with some wire fencing that was wrapped around it.
PRINEVILLE, OR

