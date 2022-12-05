Read full article on original website
What & How You Sing Might Impact Risk to Vocal Cords
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds. Dr. Lesley Childs, medical director of the Voice Center at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, led a two-part study of more than 1,000 patient records.
Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more...
Fewer Postpartum Visits Occurred During Pandemic
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic saw declines in postpartum visit attendance, particularly among disadvantaged groups of people, according to a study published in the December issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Meghan Bellerose and Maria W. Steenland, Ph.D., both from the Brown University School of Public...
Three-Year Interval Feasible for Stool-Based CRC Screening in Low-Risk People
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A three-year interval for multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) colorectal cancer (CRC) screening for those at average risk appears clinically appropriate, according to a study published online Oct. 7 in Cancer Prevention Research. Thomas F. Imperiale, M.D., from the Indiana University School of...
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
Minor Facial Scars Don’t Affect Others’ First Impressions, Study Finds
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A facial scar may make a person self-conscious, but it doesn’t change another person’s first impressions of their attractiveness or confidence, a new survey shows. The results found that a single, well-healed facial scar may even increase perceived friendliness, according...
United States to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
Paxlovid Soon Will Not Be Free for Americans
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The antiviral Paxlovid has kept patients from becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19 since it became available — at no cost to them. But by the middle of next year, the U.S. government will stop subsidizing the medication. Instead, it will be billed for like many other medications.
COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Against Reinfection
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Completing a primary COVID-19 vaccination series is associated with significant protection against reinfection among previously infected individuals, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in PLOS Medicine. Katrine Finderup Nielsen, from the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues evaluated...
