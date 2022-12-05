Morris County Vocational School District Recognizes Saint Clare’s Health as Business Partner of the Year

Read full article on original website
parsippanyfocus.com
CCM Gains Redesignation as a National Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity
MORRIS COUNTY — Having been the first community college in New Jersey to be designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity in 2017, County College of Morris (CCM) now has gained additional confirmation of its strength in this critically important field. The National Security Agency (NSA) has reissued that designation to the college, effective through Academic Year 2027.
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Advisory Committee on Women Seeks Nominees for 2023 “Seeds of Change’’ Award
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Advisory Committee on Women is now accepting nominations for its “Seeds of Change Award,” which will be presented next year to a woman who has worked to improve the community and who has been a leader and inspiration to other women in the county.
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Swears in New Assistant Prosecutor
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the hiring of Alexandra L. Pecora as Assistant Prosecutor for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Carroll officially swore in Assistant Prosecutor Pecora at the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on December 5.
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Announces Retirement
MORRIS COUNTY — After 27 years of service in law enforcement, Sergeant Leah Atterbury has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker honored Sgt. Atterbury for her exemplary service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day. Sgt. Atterbury began her law enforcement career with the New Jersey Transit Police in 1995.
