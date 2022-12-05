ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Blade

Briggs: Jim Harbaugh appears guilty of a very curious double standard

I don’t know what will become of the felony weapons charge hanging over Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, but on another count the verdict is already in. Jim Harbaugh is guilty of a curious double standard. The more we learn about Smith’s arrest in October — when he was pulled over for allegedly lead-footing it through a residential zone and found with a Glock 9 handgun for which he did not have a concealed pistol license — the harder it becomes to reconcile Michigan’s inaction. And the harder it becomes not to wonder: Would Harbaugh have been so forgiving if the player were, say, Joe Smith, All-Washtenaw County, not Mazi Smith, All-America and senior captain?
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today

Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mike Hart Reportedly Interviewed For Head Coaching Job

Michigan's Mike Hart reportedly tested the waters by interviewing for a head coaching following the Wolverines' undefeated season. "Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart did interview for the WMU head-coaching job following the Big Ten championship game, though it would appear he’ll be staying at UM. He’s the only UM staffer known to have interviewed for WMU. OC Sherrone Moore was on wish list, but said no."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett finalist for Stanford job

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly one of the finalists for the Stanford head-coaching job. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Thursday that Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are among the final contenders for the gig. According to Mandel, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
STANFORD, CA
