Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Veteran Ohio State Player Announces Decision To Transfer
Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Mitchell has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season. The 6-2, 239-pounder is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's played in 39 games, making eight ...
Would Jim Harbaugh Leave Michigan for the Colts?
Following the Colts embarrassing loss to the Cowboys, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe discuss the rumor that Indianapolis is potentially eyeing Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach and they debate how the Wolverines performance in the College Football Playoff might affect his outlook on the job.
Alabama Player Reached Out to Deion Sanders About Transferring
This Alabama running back publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday.
Report: Ed Orgeron Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Will Ed Orgeron soon get back into coaching at the college level? Orgeron, 61, last coached in 2021 when he was still wearing the purple and gold at LSU. The Tigers moved on and poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Coach O has taken a year off from his occupation, but it sounds like he could ...
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure
Coach Prime did say he would be bringing "luggage" with him to Colorado. The post Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Briggs: Jim Harbaugh appears guilty of a very curious double standard
I don’t know what will become of the felony weapons charge hanging over Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, but on another count the verdict is already in. Jim Harbaugh is guilty of a curious double standard. The more we learn about Smith’s arrest in October — when he was pulled over for allegedly lead-footing it through a residential zone and found with a Glock 9 handgun for which he did not have a concealed pistol license — the harder it becomes to reconcile Michigan’s inaction. And the harder it becomes not to wonder: Would Harbaugh have been so forgiving if the player were, say, Joe Smith, All-Washtenaw County, not Mazi Smith, All-America and senior captain?
saturdaytradition.com
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today
Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.
Mike Hart Reportedly Interviewed For Head Coaching Job
Michigan's Mike Hart reportedly tested the waters by interviewing for a head coaching following the Wolverines' undefeated season. "Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart did interview for the WMU head-coaching job following the Big Ten championship game, though it would appear he’ll be staying at UM. He’s the only UM staffer known to have interviewed for WMU. OC Sherrone Moore was on wish list, but said no."
Report: Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett finalist for Stanford job
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is reportedly one of the finalists for the Stanford head-coaching job. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Thursday that Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor are among the final contenders for the gig. According to Mandel, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
