Christmas is the reason for the season. it is totally ignored for a higher beìng in the parades. Why not include the the manger with baby Jesus. Some will say because they dont believe in God or are Agnostic. Well i dont believe in drag Santas, but they are prevalent. but they can all love the gifts and etc. Im afraid Chritmas with the birth of Jesus has been overshadowed by the materialistic meaning.
exactly why we didn't go, everyone is corrupt and weak and bought. Boise is ruined and is now being labeled mini Portland and Seattle. native Boise people are moving...this is BS...and yes. it's all California people!
Christmas Parade. That’s what it is. People should have gone and shouted Merry Christmas over and over. So sick of this bias and censorship.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Boise Pride Hosting LGBTQ+ Night at Winter Garden aGlow
Paw Patrol Returns To Canyon County Kids Expo in 2023!
What Christmas Dish Does Idaho Love Most? (Most Searched Online)
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
5 of the Greatest Places for Delicious Brownies in the Boise Area
Multiple Districts calling a snow day
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties
[PHOTOS]: Boise Firefighters Have The Perfect Gift For You
Weird Christmas $#!+ For Sale On Boise’s Craigslist Right Now
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…
Nampa family shelter is facing uncertain future
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
Boise Residents Can Literally Paint with Penguins At Zoo
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
Bull elk dies after getting entangled in backyard item
All Aboard! A Magical Christmas Train Is Less Than 6 Hours from Boise
Much of East Idaho could receive several inches of snow from Friday storm
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8