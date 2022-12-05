Read full article on original website
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
newsnationnow.com
Texas community mourns 7-year-old who was kidnapped, killed
(NewsNation) — In a sea of pink, hundreds of Texans gathered in Wise County, Texas, Monday night to honor the life of Athena Strand. The 7-year-old was reportedly kidnapped and killed last week, allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Horner. The 31-year-old confessed to authorities and disclosed where they could find her body, police said.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
foxwilmington.com
FedEx Driver Arrested in the Kidnapping and Killing of 7-Year-Old Texas Girl
The kidnapping and murder of Athena Strand, allegedly by a FedEx driver, is haunting America. Police say the 7-year-old girl was abducted from the driveway of her home outside of Fort Worth, Texas. Her body was found two days later. According to police, 31-year-old suspect Tanner Horner confessed to the crime. Her heartbroken mother says “I cannot describe the pain and absolute anger I feel.” She continues “My princess was taken from me [by] a sick, cruel monster.”
8-year-old suffers gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, just off Boulevard 26.According to police, the victim was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire.The girl was struck by the gunfire in her upper torso. She was the only victim. Her parents took her to a local hospital and she is expected to be OK. Police said she has non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet on suspects, but police have just started their investigation.Police say this was the only house struck by the gunfire.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
fox44news.com
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent danger.
kut.org
Family mourns murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from North Texas
The community of Paradise, Texas, is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
12-year-old charged with murder in Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 82-year-old woman dead in Dallas last month.Police allege that the boy, who remains unnamed due to his age, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Avalon that struck and killed Florence Kelly shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 in the 3800 block of Royal Lane.After speeding into Kelly's car, the boy and several passengers left the car and fled the scene. Kelly was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
'I forgive this man': Grandfather of Athena Strand posts emotional message about the man accused of abducting, killing her
WISE COUNTY, Texas — "I can't quiet my mind and I have to share this." That's the way Mark Strand began his long, emotional Facebook post about his granddaughter, Athena Strand, and the man charged with her abduction and murder. "This flesh, this man that I am, is angry...
Athena Strand Was Abducted by FedEx Driver Just 200 Yards From Home—Sheriff
Authorities said seven-year-old Athena Strand's body was found around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.
Bowie man faces 4th arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie man has his fourth arrest since May for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and second arrest for carrying an AR-15 type assault rifle in less than a month. Steven Hockin and Alexis Wood were arrested at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, […]
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
