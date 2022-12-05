Read full article on original website
WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained for months in Russia over drug charges, was released Thursday in a prisoner swap for a notorious international arms dealer, according to a US official, CBS News reported.In the one-for-one swap, the US had reportedly been negotiating with Moscow for weeks to send arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for the 32-year-old American basketball player. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” said US President Joe Biden in a tweet confirming her release, adding later during an address that she was in “good spirits”.“After months of being unjustly held in Russia she will soon be in the arms of her loved ones,” said the president from the White House.Meanwhile, jailed US Marine Paul Whelan says he is “greatly disappointed” not to have been included in the prisoner exchange, telling CNN in a new interview that while he welcomed Ms Griner’s release, he had been “led to believe things were moving in the right direction” with efforts to secure his own release.“I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here,” he told CNN.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top policy goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a heavy price. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvRpic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz
