Franklin, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Shadrack’s Christmas features fairy tale theme

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland returned to Butler County once again this holiday season, but instead of being set up at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Caste Road, the show is laid out at Cooper’s Lake Campground for the first time. The holiday light display features about a million...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Oil City Arts Council offers free pictures with Santa

The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17. The idea came from Kate Miller,...
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/7/22

Taro was originally an Amish dog, then he wasn’t getting along with another dog in his new household. He was good with one but not the other. Taro is very active and sweet with people of all ages. He is smart and eager to please. If this handsome boy looks like your next best friend, apply today! Visit Taro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
cranberryeagle.com

Grove City triplets share screen with Tom Hanks

GROVE CITY — Otto, Flynn and Archer Schroeffel will appear with Tom Hanks in the movie “A Man Called Otto” which will be released early next year. That’s a pretty major achievement considering the 10-month-old triplets aren’t able to walk yet. Their mother, Jessi Schroeffel,...
GROVE CITY, PA
YourErie

Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire

They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
ERIE, PA
kool1033fm.com

BODY OF MISSING CLARION TEEN FOUND

A missing teen from the County and Township of Clarion was found deceased late Saturday afternoon. ExploreJeffersonPA.Com reports the body of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. The published report adds It is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, November 24.
CLARION, PA
venangoextra.com

Community Support Services, United Way to distribute food vouchers

Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There are two distribution sites: Christ Episcopal Church, at 16 Central Ave. in Oil City; and First Baptist Church, at 1041 Liberty St. in Franklin. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the vouchers run out.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
eriereader.com

Surfing the Lake Erie Waves

While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Carla's Diner closes after 12 years

ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
FRANKLIN, PA
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
yourerie

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.

High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

