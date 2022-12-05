Read full article on original website
Shadrack’s Christmas features fairy tale theme
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland returned to Butler County once again this holiday season, but instead of being set up at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Caste Road, the show is laid out at Cooper’s Lake Campground for the first time. The holiday light display features about a million...
Oil City Arts Council offers free pictures with Santa
The Oil City Arts Council will hold “Pictures with Santa,” a free event in the Great Room of the National Transit Building at 206 Seneca St. in downtown Oil City, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and again on Dec. 17. The idea came from Kate Miller,...
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her
“I feel like everybody should have a family," Nova said.
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
Pet of the Day 12/7/22
Taro was originally an Amish dog, then he wasn’t getting along with another dog in his new household. He was good with one but not the other. Taro is very active and sweet with people of all ages. He is smart and eager to please. If this handsome boy looks like your next best friend, apply today! Visit Taro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
What It’s Like to Drive Through the Cascade of Lights in New Castle, PA
I love visiting the many fantastic light displays in Pennsylvania, and I was excited when I had a chance to visit Cascade of Lights in New Castle on its opening night in December 2022. Cascade of Lights is held in Cascade Park, home of the fantastic Big Run Falls. This...
Grove City triplets share screen with Tom Hanks
GROVE CITY — Otto, Flynn and Archer Schroeffel will appear with Tom Hanks in the movie “A Man Called Otto” which will be released early next year. That’s a pretty major achievement considering the 10-month-old triplets aren’t able to walk yet. Their mother, Jessi Schroeffel,...
Family speaks out, says rescue dog saved them from house fire
They’re man’s best friends and a local family said their rescue dog saved their lives when a fire broke out in their home. Darice and Dennis Stroup of Spring Creek adopted Chloe, a 5-year-old chihuahua pug mix, in April from the Erie Humane Society. “She’s just so protective of me, I’d tell you, she’d take […]
BODY OF MISSING CLARION TEEN FOUND
A missing teen from the County and Township of Clarion was found deceased late Saturday afternoon. ExploreJeffersonPA.Com reports the body of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. The published report adds It is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, November 24.
Harmar car dealership to host pet adoption event
As Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley operates at full capacity, a Harmar car dealership will host its first-ever adoption event this month with the hopes of getting all the animals to good homes. Shults Ford of Harmarville will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at...
Community Support Services, United Way to distribute food vouchers
Venango County Community Support Services and the United Way of Venango County will distribute their annual Christmas food vouchers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. There are two distribution sites: Christ Episcopal Church, at 16 Central Ave. in Oil City; and First Baptist Church, at 1041 Liberty St. in Franklin. Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the vouchers run out.
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Surfing the Lake Erie Waves
While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
Carla's Diner closes after 12 years
ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck
PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
Gatto's eyes former Brackenridge fire hall for storage facility
A former fire hall along Morgan Street in Brackenridge could become a storage facility for Gatto’s Cycle Shop. Owner George Gatto hopes to purchase the building at 922 Morgan St. to store cars. He said a boat also would be kept there in the winter. “We don’t have room...
