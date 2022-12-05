Taro was originally an Amish dog, then he wasn’t getting along with another dog in his new household. He was good with one but not the other. Taro is very active and sweet with people of all ages. He is smart and eager to please. If this handsome boy looks like your next best friend, apply today! Visit Taro at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

