Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal vehicle to UT North.

A deputy arrived to UT North to check the status of the 17-year-old, and the officials said he had been shot in the face and in the right arm. He was transported to UT Main where he underwent emergency surgery.

“At this time, he is expected to survive his injuries,” officials said.

Investigators at the scene interviewed witnesses, and officials said they have recovered several pieces of evidence.

Officials said at this point in the investigation they have determined “this may be a gang-related shooting. It appears as though the suspect or suspects entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.