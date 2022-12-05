Read full article on original website
The FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
The decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off soon.
What & How You Sing Might Impact Risk to Vocal Cords
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds. Dr. Lesley Childs, medical director of the Voice Center at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, led a two-part study of more than 1,000 patient records.
COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Against Reinfection
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Completing a primary COVID-19 vaccination series is associated with significant protection against reinfection among previously infected individuals, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in PLOS Medicine. Katrine Finderup Nielsen, from the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues evaluated...
Fewer Postpartum Visits Occurred During Pandemic
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic saw declines in postpartum visit attendance, particularly among disadvantaged groups of people, according to a study published in the December issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Meghan Bellerose and Maria W. Steenland, Ph.D., both from the Brown University School of Public...
Minor Facial Scars Don’t Affect Others’ First Impressions, Study Finds
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A facial scar may make a person self-conscious, but it doesn’t change another person’s first impressions of their attractiveness or confidence, a new survey shows. The results found that a single, well-healed facial scar may even increase perceived friendliness, according...
Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more...
How you react to stressful situations explains a lot about your personality and circumstances
We all experience fight, flight, freeze, and fawn, but for those with trauma history, these responses to stress can become harmful.
Paxlovid Soon Will Not Be Free for Americans
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The antiviral Paxlovid has kept patients from becoming severely ill and dying from COVID-19 since it became available — at no cost to them. But by the middle of next year, the U.S. government will stop subsidizing the medication. Instead, it will be billed for like many other medications.
