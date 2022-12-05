Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue
OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
Patient treated for hypothermia after being rescued from Nagawicka Lake
A person drowning in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield was rescued on Tuesday. Lake Country Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Nagawicka Lake Boat access for the report of a person in the water.
police1.com
Wis. deputy undergoes facial reconstruction, 46 surgeries after drunk driver strikes him
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin deputy, who was nearly killed by a drunk driver in 2021, recently detailed his harrowing story of survival. Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Blanchard was hit by a drunk driver who was fleeing from police last summer. Blanchard was standing on the side of the road, preparing to deploy stop sticks that would hopefully put an end to the pursuit when he was struck by the vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
An Oak Creek man is accused of driving to Illinois and stabbing his in-laws. The man had just been sentenced in Waukesha.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case
BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
Man dead after multiple crashes at same Milwaukee intersection in a single day
There were at least three crashes at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma on Tuesday, including an early morning crash that killed a 19-year-old man.
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake
Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
Stolen car involved in rollover crash near Veterans Park; 3 arrested
A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that began in Cudahy ended in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Veterans Park on Lincoln Memorial Drive on Monday.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
The 2 deadliest streets in the county intersect on Milwaukee’s north side
Alderman Murphy says a traffic calming solution is coming in the new year to discourage drivers from using the parking lane to illegally pass on the right.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
