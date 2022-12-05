ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oak Creek semi, utility truck crash, We Energies' worker to the rescue

OAK CREEK, Wis. - When a We Energies' worker heard a loud crash in Oak Creek, he didn't hesitate to help even before police and paramedics arrived. Craig Walter is quick to admit his dad always taught him to help others in need, so when the opportunity came before him in November in Oak Creek, he jumped right in to care for strangers.
Wis. deputy undergoes facial reconstruction, 46 surgeries after drunk driver strikes him

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A Wisconsin deputy, who was nearly killed by a drunk driver in 2021, recently detailed his harrowing story of survival. Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Blanchard was hit by a drunk driver who was fleeing from police last summer. Blanchard was standing on the side of the road, preparing to deploy stop sticks that would hopefully put an end to the pursuit when he was struck by the vehicle.
Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue. Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away

GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
Kenosha 'serial porch pirate' caught on camera, charged

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a "serial porch pirate" has been caught on camera – and he can be linked to five other crimes, too. A season of joy is also a season of opportunity. For Alice Petersen, the Christmas tree she ordered was gone in seconds. Her Ring doorbell camera saw what happened.
Missing Wauwatosa student with autism; last seen Tuesday, Dec. 6

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are asking for the public's help in their search for 18-year-old August Prigge, who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Prigge's family says their son has autism. Prigge, a senior at Wauwatosa East High School, was last seen in Wauwatosa around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. NOTE: He does not have a beard (as pictured) at this time.
Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case

BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
Milwaukee 7-year-old boy shot near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 7-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired into a home near 91st and Silver Spring Wednesday night, Dec. 7. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been...
64th and Bradley shots fired; residence struck by gunfire

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police several shots were fired and some struck a residence near 64th and Bradley on Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
