ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man shot outside Fresno hookah lounge where ‘good amount’ of people were gathered

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjsyE_0jXqSwi900

A man was shot late Sunday outside a hookah lounge while several people were inside and outside of the business, Fresno police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a hookah lounge on Shaw and Blackstone avenues, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body, according to Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

A driver took the man to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Ruiz said.

What led up to the disturbance and shooting is unknown, but Ruiz said the business was struck and multiple shell casings of different calibers were found in the parking lot.

A “good amount” of people were inside and outside at the time of the shooting, Ruiz said. ”Everyone has been cooperative and provided statements to our officers and detectives,” he said.

Cars were leaving the parking lot as officers arrived, police said. A woman called police to say her vehicle had been shot at and gave the location.

Officers don’t have a suspect or vehicle description. Officers were canvassing for surveillance video to see what led up the disturbance, Ruiz said.

Anyone with information asked by police to call 559-621-7000 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead after shooting in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Reedley on Wednesday, according to the Reedley Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of I Street and Manning Avenue. When officers arrived they found two men in […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy arrested after threats of school shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for telling people he had planned a school shooting, officials with the Merced Police Department announced Wednesday. According to the police, the juvenile resident of Merced was located and arrested around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. An official report says the incident was originally reported to […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Theft in Fresno leads to employee assault, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects stole from a Lowe’s in Fresno and assaulted an employee in the process, police say. According to officials, on November 13, 2022, around 7:00 p.m. four suspects entered a Lowe’s at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole from the business. As they tried to leave the premises without paying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Armed Suspect Killed After Shooting at Deputy and Attempting to Blow Up House

Around 2:00 am on Tuesday, December 6th, a deputy was dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Belmont and N. Wintergreen Avenues in Fresno. The deputy saw a man walking on the roadway and shined a light on him. The man shined a light back toward the deputy. While seated in his patrol car, the deputy heard what appeared to be a gunshot and noticed smoke emitting from his engine compartment. It had been struck by a bullet, thus disabling the vehicle. The deputy got out of his vehicle and gave commands to the suspect to surrender. However, he refused and walked away into his family’s home on Wintergreen Ave.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno retail theft summit with law enforcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We have seen surveillance videos of brazen business thefts in the city of Fresno. Tuesday night, retailers and law enforcement got together at Fresno City Hall to tackle what’s being called an “ongoing epidemic.” “I think retailers are tired of it I think consumers are tired of it, I think people […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local 20-year-old sentenced to life in prison

VISALIA – Myles Gonzales had injured three people during a shooting in 2020, earning him multiple felonies and a one-way ticket to prison. On Dec. 1, Gonzales, 20, was sentenced to life in prison after his involvement in two separate shootings in 2020. The shootings took place at the Mary’s Vineyard shopping center and at the Relax Inn, both located in Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Threat causes lockdown at West Hills College, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – West Hills College was temporarily locked down after reports of someone making threats to shoot a student, according to the Lemoore Police Department. On Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. Lemoore Police Officers were dispatched to West Hills College after reports of threats to shoot a student, officials say. After receiving those details, […]
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, woman found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into a possible murder-suicide incident. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered two deceased […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
276
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy