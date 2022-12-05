California Department of Justice Releases Results of Independent Investigation of Firearms Dashboard Data Exposure – Attorney General Says This Unauthorized Release of Personal Information Was Unacceptable

Legislation will increase supply and improve California’s energy market. December 7, 2022 - Senator Shannon Grove: As the legislature convened Governor Newsom’s special session to tax oil production and increase the cost of gasoline, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 15 to encourage the production of environmentally responsible oil in California. SB 15 would implore the Legislature to realize that much of the crude oil imported into California comes from foreign nations with demonstrated human rights abuses, or foreign nations that have environmental standards lower than those in California. The measure would also require the Air Resources Board to report on its website the amount of particulate matter released into the air from tanker ships that import oil into the state in an effort to highlight the air quality impact from the state’s dependence on foreign oil.

