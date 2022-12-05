California Department of Justice Releases Results of Independent Investigation of Firearms Dashboard Data Exposure – Attorney General Says This Unauthorized Release of Personal Information Was Unacceptable

Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme
Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Illegally Entered Capitol and Disrupted Congressional Proceedings
Defendant Illegally Entered Capitol and Disrupted Congressional Proceedings. December 8, 2022 - WASHINGTON – A Florida man was found guilty in the District of Columbia today of four misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. The defendant’s actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Three Health Care Providers Agree to Pay $22.5 Million for Alleged False Claims to California’s Medicaid Program
December 7, 2022 - Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County,. California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries...
Three Men are First Jan. 6 Capitol Breach Defendants Convicted at Trial of Assaulting Police Officers with Pepper Spray and a Chair
Jury Found Defendants from Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia Assaulted Officers Four Times with Pepper Spray and a Chair. December 7, 2022 - WASHINGTON – Three defendants were convicted in the District of Columbia yesterday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
California COVID-19 Facts for Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Confirmed Cases: 10,726,070 (Up 74,497) - Deaths: 96,995 (Up 192) - Positivity Rate: Rises from 10.8% to 11.7%
December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data. Rates of cases, hospitalizations...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
Gathering Along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, California Governor Gavin Newsom Says Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
California Governor Newsom joins Oregon Governor Brown, Secretary Haaland and tribal leaders to celebrate historic milestone for Klamath River revitalization. Fifteen-year journey enters key phase as work begins to remove dams, improve river health, address declines in fish populations and support communities in the Klamath Basin. Four tribal water projects...
State Senator Shannon Grove Reintroduces Bill to Prioritize California Oil Production
Legislation will increase supply and improve California’s energy market. December 7, 2022 - Senator Shannon Grove: As the legislature convened Governor Newsom’s special session to tax oil production and increase the cost of gasoline, Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 15 to encourage the production of environmentally responsible oil in California. SB 15 would implore the Legislature to realize that much of the crude oil imported into California comes from foreign nations with demonstrated human rights abuses, or foreign nations that have environmental standards lower than those in California. The measure would also require the Air Resources Board to report on its website the amount of particulate matter released into the air from tanker ships that import oil into the state in an effort to highlight the air quality impact from the state’s dependence on foreign oil.
California Statewide Flu Activity Increases from Moderate to High
Public Health Leaders Remind Californians of Top 5 Measures to Protect Against Respiratory Viruses. December 7, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Statewide flu activity has reached high levels across California, which has the potential to add to an already concerning number of hospitalizations of children due to the spread of winter viruses including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19. State public health leaders are reminding Californians that masking in indoor public places, among other safety measures, is effective at slowing the spread of respiratory viruses that are making children, and the elderly, very sick.
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Most of the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. This Morning (Thursday) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, Highway 99 from Delano northward, and Highway 198 from Visalia to Lemoore
December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the San Joaquin Valley from 1 AM PST tonight until 11 AM PST Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than...
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
Winter Storm Watches Issued for the Sierra Nevada this Weekend – Includes Mariposa County, Oakhurst, Wawona and Yosemite Valley
December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend. Most of this snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels around 4,000 feet Saturday will rise to about 6,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday evening.
