Anyone who watched the iconic television series The West Wing knows about Take Out the Trash Day. For those who don’t, the White House press secretary is advised to hold off on giving the press corps several unpleasant stories until Friday. When the Deputy Chief of Staff’s assistant asks him why, he explains that the press only has a certain amount of space in their columns, so dumping several stories on them at once prevents them from truly giving adequate attention to each issue. Why on Friday, she asks. ‘Cause no one reads the paper on Saturday.’

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO