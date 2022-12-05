Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Vera Bradley (VRA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
VRA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 150%. A...
Zacks.com
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Jamf Holding (JAMF): Time to Buy?
JAMF - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
Zacks.com
C3.ai (AI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AI - Free Report) reported a second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. The company had reported a non-GAAP loss of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $62.4 million beat the...
Zacks.com
Why Is Axsome (AXSM) Up 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
AXSM - Free Report) . Shares have added about 18.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Axsome due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Q3 Earnings Miss, Comps Rise Y/Y
OLLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but grew year over year. The Harrisburg, PA-based company also registered an increase in comparable store sales. This extreme-value retailer of brand-name merchandise also revisited its full-year outlook. Here’s How...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.74, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.96% over the...
Zacks.com
Ashland (ASH) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
ASH - Free Report) . Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ashland due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Milestone Scientific, Inc. (MLSS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release
MLSS - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
HEI (HE) Up 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
HE - Free Report) . Shares have added about 6.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HEI due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y
SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
Zacks.com
Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
LPG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com
Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
Zacks.com
Why Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
AVIR - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Atea Pharmaceuticals is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for AVIR in this report.
Zacks.com
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
SNEX - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
Zacks.com
Core & Main (CNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CNM - Free Report) closed at $20.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the distributor...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th
COUP - Free Report) : This software company which is one of the leading providers of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.0% over the last 60 days. Coupa Software, Inc. Price and Consensus. Coupa Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UNP - Free Report) closed at $212.22, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the railroad had gained 3.49% over the past month,...
Comments / 0