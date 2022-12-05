ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com

Farmington R-7 Hires New Superintendent

(Farmington) It looks like the Farmington School District has a new superintendent. According to a news release from the district, Doctor Kyle Gibbs has been named to be the 22nd superintendent of the district. Since 2019, Gibbs has served as the Superintendent of the Crawford County R-1 School District. Most...
FARMINGTON, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Gibbs Accepts Job As Farmington R-7 Superintendent

Crawford County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Kyle Gibbs has announced that he will complete his years of service at the District at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. He was named as the incoming Superintendent for the Farmington R-7 School District beginning there on July 1, 2023. “This announcement comes...
FARMINGTON, MO
kttn.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs

Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

House Springs man injured in Washington County crash

(Washington County) A House Springs man was injured in a single vehicle accident on Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Jeep Patriot driven by 32-year-old Richard Bowker Jr. was driving on Highway 21 south of Hedrick Road when he slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner

(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
VIBURNUM, MO
KYTV

Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
IRON COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

“I Could Have Saved Bismarck with a Half Gallon of Water”: The 1901 Fire in Bismarck, Missouri

March 18, 1901, in Bismarck, Missouri dawned with a strong south wind. Bismarck, in western St. Francois County, had been founded 33 years earlier, and the county court incorporated the community as a town in 1877. Named for Otto von Bismarck, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany—there was hope of attracting German settlers. The town prospered as a farming center, fostered by being on the main route of the Iron Mountain Railroad, and by 1901 had around 800 residents. The business district grew on the east side of the railroad and faced the tracks.
BISMARCK, MO

