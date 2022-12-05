Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Parks & Recreation looking for instructors
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire certified instructors for various classes at its High ridge location. Craig Luetkemeyer is the Recreational Division Manager for the Jeffco parks & rec. He goes over some of the classes that need instructors. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington R-7 Hires New Superintendent
(Farmington) It looks like the Farmington School District has a new superintendent. According to a news release from the district, Doctor Kyle Gibbs has been named to be the 22nd superintendent of the district. Since 2019, Gibbs has served as the Superintendent of the Crawford County R-1 School District. Most...
mymoinfo.com
Northwest R-1 School District will have no tax rate increase bond measure on April ballot next year
(Jefferson County) The Northwest R-1 School District is going to the voters next April with a no tax increase bond issue. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says the bond issue will address much needed updates throughout the school district. My MO Info · KJ120722C.WAV. According to Dr. Hecktor this bond...
Sullivan Independent News
Gibbs Accepts Job As Farmington R-7 Superintendent
Crawford County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Kyle Gibbs has announced that he will complete his years of service at the District at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. He was named as the incoming Superintendent for the Farmington R-7 School District beginning there on July 1, 2023. “This announcement comes...
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
kttn.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs
Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree. According to a probable cause statement...
mymoinfo.com
Doe Run Company Issues News Release on Miner Killed in Accident at Bixby Mine
(Bixby) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. Luke Turnbough says a miner lost his life Tuesday afternoon in a lead mine accident in Iron County.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Employee killed in construction crane accident
The crane that overturned was working on a project inside a unit of the Phillips 66 Refinery when the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. The identity of the worker has not been released.
KMOV
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
mymoinfo.com
House Springs man injured in Washington County crash
(Washington County) A House Springs man was injured in a single vehicle accident on Tuesday night in Washington County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Jeep Patriot driven by 32-year-old Richard Bowker Jr. was driving on Highway 21 south of Hedrick Road when he slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Man accused of threatening to attack Jefferson County high school
A local man is jailed after allegedly threatening to blow up and shoot up a high school in Jefferson County.
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
KYTV
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
krcu.org
“I Could Have Saved Bismarck with a Half Gallon of Water”: The 1901 Fire in Bismarck, Missouri
March 18, 1901, in Bismarck, Missouri dawned with a strong south wind. Bismarck, in western St. Francois County, had been founded 33 years earlier, and the county court incorporated the community as a town in 1877. Named for Otto von Bismarck, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany—there was hope of attracting German settlers. The town prospered as a farming center, fostered by being on the main route of the Iron Mountain Railroad, and by 1901 had around 800 residents. The business district grew on the east side of the railroad and faced the tracks.
KMOV
Lindbergh high school students given award that’s out of this world
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lindbergh High School student Mehtap Akcaoglu has a dream. She wants to work for NASA. Akcaoglu is on track with her dream, taking courses in calculus, physics, mechanics, and biomedical science, to name a few. A course load such as this takes perseverance. This is...
