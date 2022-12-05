Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL – Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo's 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo's future with his national team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup
DOHA – With five goals at the World Cup so far, Kylian Mbappe is living up to his reputation as the man best-placed to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star. Spare a thought then for Kyle Walker, who is set to mark the France...
ClickOnDetroit.com
England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup
DOHA – Raheem Sterling will rejoin England's World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K. The Chelsea forward had left England's camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country's 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency tweeted after a meeting of interior ministers in Brussels. “Ministers approved Croatia’s membership as of 1 January 2023!” The so-called Schengen area is the world’s largest free travel zone. It comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day. Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Blinken confident in Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the United States is confident that Finland and Sweden will be approved soon for membership in NATO despite ratification delays in allies Turkey and Hungary. After meeting his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on Thursday, Blinken said both countries had proved...
Comments / 0