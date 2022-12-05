Read full article on original website
Related
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
Former Knicks coach Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns
Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday. Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason. The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.” Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.” “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and...
Deion Sanders has decided to stop coaching at a historically Black college. Here's why people are so upset
Sanders' exit from Jackson State University struck a chord in the Black community nationwide.
