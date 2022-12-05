Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday. Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason. The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.” Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.” “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and...

