ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland's Own: Karli Scaffide

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving recognize Karli Scaffide, a physical education teacher at Leighton Elementary School in Aurora. She was recently awarded Ohio Young Professional of the Year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: December 8, 2022

Chef Jill Aker-Ray Meet Chef Jill Aker-Ray at JoJo Carlonis on Saturday from 10a-12n for a holiday brunch and book signing!. Shop small for the holidays! The Cleveland Bazaar will be at 78th Street Studios December 10th-11th. Cleveland Metroparks. Gifts for the outdoorsman in your life! Shop the Cleveland Metroparks...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny's uncovers amazing discoveries at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Dense Fog Advisory: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Mahoning County, Medina County, Ottawa County, Portage County, Richland …. It's about two-thirds way finished and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton cannot believe the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny's flying in new exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Dense Fog Advisory: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Lake County, Lorain County. The transformation of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is nearly two-thirds complete and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek of the changes. The popular University Circle destination also let Kenny take flight in a brand new exhibit. https://www.cmnh.org/
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
OBERLIN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy