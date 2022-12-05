Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland's Own: Karli Scaffide
FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving recognize Karli Scaffide, a physical education teacher at Leighton Elementary School in Aurora. She was recently awarded Ohio Young Professional of the Year.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: December 8, 2022
Chef Jill Aker-Ray Meet Chef Jill Aker-Ray at JoJo Carlonis on Saturday from 10a-12n for a holiday brunch and book signing!. Shop small for the holidays! The Cleveland Bazaar will be at 78th Street Studios December 10th-11th. Cleveland Metroparks. Gifts for the outdoorsman in your life! Shop the Cleveland Metroparks...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Gifting The Great Outdoors
Gifts for the outdoorsman in your life! Shop the Cleveland Metroparks on site or online.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's uncovers amazing discoveries at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Dense Fog Advisory: Ashland County, Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Crawford County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Geauga County, Holmes County, Huron County, Lake County, Lorain County, Mahoning County, Medina County, Ottawa County, Portage County, Richland …. It's about two-thirds way finished and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton cannot believe the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's flying in new exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Dense Fog Advisory: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Erie County, Lake County, Lorain County. The transformation of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is nearly two-thirds complete and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek of the changes. The popular University Circle destination also let Kenny take flight in a brand new exhibit. https://www.cmnh.org/
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Here’s the deal with that confusing tax document sent to Cleveland residents
There have been questions raised about a letter some people are getting in the mail. It is causing concern because it asks for a lot of sensitive information.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Cleveland Pierogi Week is coming back next month
Following the holiday season, winter can seem a little bit bleak.
