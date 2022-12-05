Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Hosts Answer Their Own Complaint In Embarrassing Supercut
Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade get a stark reminder of their past comments in the "Daily Show" montage.
Albany Herald
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world," a senior administration official told CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will...
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
Albany Herald
‘White House Plumbers’: See Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux in HBO Watergate Dramedy (VIDEO)
Watergate comes to TV once more in White House Plumbers. HBO shared the premiere date and first teaser on Friday, December 9, showing Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Cheers) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as the men who would inadvertently kick Richard Nixon out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Comments / 0