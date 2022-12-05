ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Whelan talks will continue because Russians have 'things they want,' US official says

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because "they have things they want in this world," a senior administration official told CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two sides will...

