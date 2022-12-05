Read full article on original website
Mz B.
3d ago
what a beautiful Christmas gift. everybody should know their roots and I'm happy he was able to find his
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Anonymous Donations Save ‘Boy Scout Tract’ — Near Gladwyne — Forever from Development
A drone shot of the Boy Scout tract, now safe in perpetuity from development.Photo byHealther Khalifa at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A collection of anonymous donations — $3 million in total — will forever preserve 24 acres in Roxborough, slightly northeast of Gladwyne. The protection of the land, a plot known as the “Boy Scout tract,” was covered by Frank Kummer in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents
A couple of dog parents in Philadelphia were relieved recently when their missing dog returned home after having disappeared for 18 days. The pup had vanished from a local Wawa store while his parents were inside. Gone Without a Trace Matt and Natalie Berk stopped by a Wawa store on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues in […] The post Missing Dog That Disappeared From Philadelphia Wawa Reunited With Parents appeared first on DogTime.
96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham. Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."
Wynnewood Resident Cuts to the Chase on Question of Jews Incorporating Christmas Trees into Dec. Décor
A Wynnewood woman responding to a question on the appropriateness of Christmas trees in Jewish homes cited the real and powerful meaning already contained in the symbols of Hanukkah. Despite Christmas not being a Jewish holiday, its status as a secular-sacred event has led some non-practicing Jews to incorporate Christmas...
A young mother has died just days after her second child’s birth
A young Newtown family is facing the unimaginable shock and sorrow of the sudden loss of a beloved mother, wife, daughter, teacher and friend. Jennifer Krasna, a highly regarded elementary school teacher in Malvern, died unexpectedly Nov. 28 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, just days after the birth of her second child, Cade. She was also mother to her two-year-old son, Ty. Krasna was 30 years old.
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
A pit bull mix, unable to move his legs and left for dead, is now "doing great" following his rescue A paralyzed pooch was found clinging to life in the middle of train tracks in Philadelphia. It's unclear how the dog found his way onto the tracks last month but Philly Rescue Angels, INC, a nonprofit in Pennsylvania that cares for abandoned animals, said the dog may have been dumped nearby after they spotted a collar and leash nearby. The organization christened the pit bull mix Lucky...
IS NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE? Community outraged over brazen killings
4-YEAR-OLD KAARI THOMPSON was killed in a shooting near Lincoln and Lemington avenues, Dec. 1. Her mother,Temani Lewis, was also shot, and died a few days later. ‘Who would shoot a 4-year-old?’ asks aunt of Kaari Thompson. In talking about the gun violence in Pittsburgh, there are some who...
DNA helps identify a child found dead inside a box 65 years ago
More than six decades after a boy was found dead in a box in Philadelphia, investigators have identified the child with the help of DNA, police announced Tuesday. In what would come to be known as the "Boy in the Box" case, the child was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a cardboard box on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded area of northeast Philadelphia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Assisted Living Community in Warminster Breaks Ground for 30 New Apartments
One of Bucks County’s best assisted living communities has just reached a major milestone in their growth and aid to local residents. Christ’s Home, an assisted living community with offices in Warminster, recently broke ground for an additional 30 apartments on Dec. 2. The new construction project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2024.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Philadelphia police to reveal update on 'Boy in the Box' case -- city's oldest unsolved homicide
The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.
Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West
A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
Police: 2 children missing from Philadelphia since beginning of November found safe
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia say two children who had not been seen for more than a month were found safe Wednesday morning. The children were reported missing after they were last seen leaving a property on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard with 43-year-old Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1.
Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location
MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
Seasonal Carols — Both Musical and Dickensian — Prove Worthy Draw in Lancaster County
Lancaster County's 2022 holiday entertainment calendar is inviting and eclectic.Photo byiStock. The 2022 holiday entertainment scene in nearby Lancaster County is an opportunity for collar county residents who may have tired of local seasonal presentations to try something new.
Woman Beaten to Death With Unknown Object in Philly Home
A woman was found beaten to death inside a home in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy neighborhood Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Park Lane home, near Blue Bell Park, shortly before 10 a.m. to find the woman -- who appeared to be in her 30s -- unresponsive with a head injury, police said. Medics pronounced the woman dead a short time later.
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
