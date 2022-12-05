Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Carroll County (MD) to Buy Four Ambulances; First of County-Owned Fleet
The new Board of Carroll County Commissioners held its first public meeting Thursday, and with it came a $1.27 million purchase approval for four ambulances to be used by the county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The purchase, from FESCO Emergency Sales in Elkridge, was requested...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Equipment for Firefighters Aimed to Better Extinguish Electric Vehicle Fires
When lithium ion batteries inside electric vehicles catch fire, it can create dangerously high temperatures and, without the right tools, be difficult for fire departments to extinguish, WKBW.com reported. The battery pack for the cars are inside a metal box, the report said. It can catch fire from overheating or...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet
A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Benefits of Fire Truck Telematics for Fire Departments
Innovative firefighting technology helps ensure firefighters have access to advanced tools and equipment designed to function safely and effectively on the fire ground. Telematics improves all aspects of fire trucks, including the way they are built, operated and maintained. Telematics improves fleet maintenance, fleet operations and fleet budgeting by providing real-time asset data. Learn how in the blog post below.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chesterfield County (VA) Dedicates New Magnolia Green Fire Station 25
Chesterfield County Fire and EMS hosted a formal public dedication December 2 at the site of the new Magnolia Green Fire Station 25, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. As the first new fire station in Chesterfield since 2015, Magnolia Green Station 25 protects a population...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Honey Creek (IN) Fire Department Gets New Engine and Tanker
The Honey Creek Fire Department has replaced two old trucks with a new $641,000 engine and a new $411,600 tanker, TribStar.com reported. The new engine carries its own water and has a pump and hose. Its main purpose is to put out fires and also take equipment to the scene. The new tanker carries 2,000 gallons of water and will be used in rural areas.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Graham VFD in KY Receives New Equipment with $120K Grant
The Graham Volunteer Fire Department in Muhlenberg County (KY) recently received some new equipment using funds from a $120,000 grant. Fire officials in a Facebook post said they received 16 self-contained breathing apparatus, 32 bottles and 24 masks on Wednesday. The Graham Volunteer Fire Department in Muhlenberg County (KY) recently...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ottawa (IL) Adds Fire Truck, Ambulances to Order It’s Waiting for
With fire apparatus orders taking two or more years to complete, Ottawa City Hall decided to get ahead of the need and is ordering a new fire truck and two ambulances, 1430wcmy.com reported. The city’s still waiting for a tower truck the fire department ordered in January, the report said....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sudbury (MA) Holds Groundbreaking for New $4.3M Fire Station
Construction officially began Wednesday on a new fire station along Route 20 in Sudbury (MA), Patch.com reported. The town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the current Fire Station No. 2 Wednesday. The new station will be built in front of the current one. In May 2021, Sudbury...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Plans for Spending $4.5M to Buy Non-Electric Fire Trucks, Police SUVs Advance in New Haven (CT)
New Haven (CT) Board of Alders moved ahead recently with a proposal to use $4.5 million in federal pandemic-relief aid in part to buy new non-electric police SUVs and fire trucks, NewHavenIndependent.org reported. Specifically, the Elicker Administration officials have submitted a request to the alders to use federal American Rescue...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Plans for Pleasant Prairie (WI) Fire Station No. 3 Near Completion
The village plan commission approved site and operational plans for Fire Station No. 3 in Prairie Springs Park, 10165 Terwall Terrace, during Monday’s meeting, KenoshaNews.com reported. The project will move to the village board for contract approval in January. The proposed plans place the new station at the northeast...
