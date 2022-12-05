The Honey Creek Fire Department has replaced two old trucks with a new $641,000 engine and a new $411,600 tanker, TribStar.com reported. The new engine carries its own water and has a pump and hose. Its main purpose is to put out fires and also take equipment to the scene. The new tanker carries 2,000 gallons of water and will be used in rural areas.

HONEY CREEK, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO