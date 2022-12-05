ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Carroll County (MD) to Buy Four Ambulances; First of County-Owned Fleet

The new Board of Carroll County Commissioners held its first public meeting Thursday, and with it came a $1.27 million purchase approval for four ambulances to be used by the county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The purchase, from FESCO Emergency Sales in Elkridge, was requested...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Lynchburg (VA) Fire Department Welcomes New Tower, Medic Trucks to Fleet

A nearly $2 million public safety investment by Lynchburg (VA) was celebrated Thursday as the Lynchburg Fire Department welcomed two new trucks into its fleet with a traditional “wet down” ceremony at Station 7, NewsAdvance.com reported. Lynchburg’s new Tower 2 truck was hosed down Thursday by firefighters outside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Benefits of Fire Truck Telematics for Fire Departments

Innovative firefighting technology helps ensure firefighters have access to advanced tools and equipment designed to function safely and effectively on the fire ground. Telematics improves all aspects of fire trucks, including the way they are built, operated and maintained. Telematics improves fleet maintenance, fleet operations and fleet budgeting by providing real-time asset data. Learn how in the blog post below.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Honey Creek (IN) Fire Department Gets New Engine and Tanker

The Honey Creek Fire Department has replaced two old trucks with a new $641,000 engine and a new $411,600 tanker, TribStar.com reported. The new engine carries its own water and has a pump and hose. Its main purpose is to put out fires and also take equipment to the scene. The new tanker carries 2,000 gallons of water and will be used in rural areas.
HONEY CREEK, IA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Graham VFD in KY Receives New Equipment with $120K Grant

The Graham Volunteer Fire Department in Muhlenberg County (KY) recently received some new equipment using funds from a $120,000 grant. Fire officials in a Facebook post said they received 16 self-contained breathing apparatus, 32 bottles and 24 masks on Wednesday. The Graham Volunteer Fire Department in Muhlenberg County (KY) recently...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ottawa (IL) Adds Fire Truck, Ambulances to Order It’s Waiting for

With fire apparatus orders taking two or more years to complete, Ottawa City Hall decided to get ahead of the need and is ordering a new fire truck and two ambulances, 1430wcmy.com reported. The city’s still waiting for a tower truck the fire department ordered in January, the report said....
OTTAWA, IL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Sudbury (MA) Holds Groundbreaking for New $4.3M Fire Station

Construction officially began Wednesday on a new fire station along Route 20 in Sudbury (MA), Patch.com reported. The town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the current Fire Station No. 2 Wednesday. The new station will be built in front of the current one. In May 2021, Sudbury...
SUDBURY, MA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Plans for Pleasant Prairie (WI) Fire Station No. 3 Near Completion

The village plan commission approved site and operational plans for Fire Station No. 3 in Prairie Springs Park, 10165 Terwall Terrace, during Monday’s meeting, KenoshaNews.com reported. The project will move to the village board for contract approval in January. The proposed plans place the new station at the northeast...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy