Kenneth Kohler
4d ago
how do you know they're going to put 3 billion dollars into the covid it could be pocket the most of that money too
Regina Phillips
4d ago
Ivy will find a way to misuse that money instead of putting it where those schools were failing in Alabama oh no she’ll put it at those schools that’s already have everything and there schools isn’t failing in nothing, 8 schools in Mobile alone is in need of some of that money. She probably will send it back then to put it in to good use for our children.
Sundown Lightfoot
4d ago
Ivey too busy diverting federal covid funds to construct new state prisons.
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
PARCA report shows Alabama’s taxes per capita lower than all but 1 other state
Alabama collects fewer dollars in state and local taxes per capita than every other state but Tennessee, the Public Affairs Research Council said in a new report. State and local taxes in Alabama were $3,756 per capita. Tennessee, at $3,719, was the only state lower. That does not include revenue Tennessee collects from a state lottery, which would raise it above Alabama, the report notes.
WSFA
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?
From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
wvtm13.com
Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day
State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
proclaimerscv.com
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Mac Gipson stepping down as leader of Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
Mac Gipson, who has been administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for almost 12 years, is stepping down. Gipson, 87, announced his retirement at a board meeting Thursday. Gov. Kay Ivey will name a replacement. Gipson was appointed by Gov. Robert Bentley in January 2011 and has kept...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard soon to be free from prison
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury convicted him of violating state ethics law. He is incarcerated at Limestone Correctional Facility and has a month remaining on his sentence, according to prison system records.
wvtm13.com
Salvation Army expects greater bill assistance need after Alabama Power announces rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Area Salvation Army expects more people to reach out for power bill assistance through their "Project SHARE" following the announcement of another Alabama Power rate increase. Alabama Power announced a $6.81 rate increase that will go into effect January 1, 2023. The Salvation Army...
This Alabama forester uses TikTok to identify rare species, native plants
Kyle Lybarger spends a lot of time walking in the woods. In fact, it takes up most of his week. Lybarger, a Morgan County native, recently rose to TikTok fame for informational videos about rare Alabama plant species. He travels the state identifying different oaks, grasses and wildflowers – often from just wandering roadsides, trails and open fields.
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
As Alabama fights flu outbreak, doctors share how you can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people get ready to head to holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the state of Alabama is looking at rising flu cases, which has local doctors very concerned. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 20 people have died as a result of the flu […]
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
