Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama players graduating this weekend
Alabama’s two superstar junior football players, quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson, will graduate from the university on Saturday. Neither Young nor Anderson has announced yet whether they will play in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, or whether they will declare as early entrants to the 2023 NFL draft. Both are widely expected, though, to enter the draft and be considered among the first players chosen.
Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
Alabama assistant will reportedly be Deion Sanders’ defensive coordinator at Colorado
The first departure from Alabama’s coaching staff is reportedly headed to one of the more fascinating programs in the nation. Defensive backs coach Charles Kelly is headed to Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado to be its defensive coordinator, the Boulder Daily Camera reported Wednesday afternoon. FootballScoop reported the Colorado interest in Kelly earlier in the week.
Finebaum reveals his Heisman top 3, says Bryce Young didn’t make it because ‘defense let him down’
Paul Finebaum is a Heisman Trophy voter and revealed his top 3 Thursday, then admitted to considering Bryce Young for his ballot. Finebaum, who joined me on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 on Mobile, was asked how he voted for the Heisman. “They prohibit us from revealing...
Joseph Goodman: Appreciating the greatness of Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr. won the Nagurski Award for best defensive player in college football two years in a row. That was Monday night. The ceremony was in Charlotte. In the history of that award, Anderson is just the second player to ever win it twice. It was the beginning of a busy week for Anderson that never slowed down.
Alabama-Mississippi notebook: Why Peter Woods is ‘killing’ All-Star practice?
Murphy’s John McKenzie, who is coaching the Alabama running backs this week for Saturday’s All-Star Classic against Mississippi, could think of only one way to describe Thompson 5-star defensive lineman. “He’s a practice killer,” McKenzie joked. He meant it in the best possible way. The Alabama...
This week in HS Sports: 3 thoughts from Alabama-Mississippi All-Star week
This is an opinion piece. It’s been great this week to have the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars back in Mobile. I was able to watch practice earlier this week and chat with some of the players and coaches for both the Alabama and Mississippi teams. The game is set...
Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs
Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
Cleveland Browns sign former Alabama linebacker
Former Bob Jones High School and Alabama standout Reggie Ragland will be eligible to play for the first time in the 2022 NFL season on Sunday after joining the Cleveland Browns. The Browns signed Ragland to their active roster on Wednesday after linebacker Sione Takitaki sustained a season-ending injury in...
Jalen Hurts repeats as NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. Hurts had been the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after he broke the franchise single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with the fourth-highest total in a regular-season contest in league history and became the first NFL player since at least 1950 with 150 rushing and 150 passing yards in the same game during the Eagles’ 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27.
Houston Texans pick up former Mobile prep star
Waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, former Murphy High School standout Taylor Stallworth didn’t get past the first team in the claims process on Wednesday. Because they have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10-1, the Houston Texans have their pick of any player put on waivers. The Texans used that position to acquire the defensive tackle.
