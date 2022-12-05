Read full article on original website
The best offensive linemen currently available in the transfer portal
Auburn badly needs depth on the offensive line, and there's a few options out there in the portal.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal
Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
USC commit gets visit from Heupel, schedules official visit with Vols
A Southern California commitment received a visit from Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday and says he's planning to return the favor soon.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Georgia football recruiting: 5-star Jadon Perlotte set to announce commitment
Georgia got its first commitment for the 2025 cycle back in July when Philadelphia Imhotep Institute running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman announced his early pledge to the Dawgs. A second commitment for the class could be added soon as Buford (Ga.) five-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte is set to announce his decision on Thursday at Noon ET. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore has picked up 27 offers to date and will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon.
Travis Hunter news: Odds of former top-rated recruit leaving Jackson State for Colorado is '100%' per analyst
As soon as Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State to Colorado became official, eyes darted towards Travis Hunter to see what the Class of 2022's No. 1 ranked player would do next. Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that Hunter will join Sanders at Colorado. Hunter still has one game left at Jackson State as a Celebration Bowl clash with North Carolina Central awaits.
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and left Michigan to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara is out for the season after undergoing surgery in November. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy. As he prepares for next season, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game-manager” any longer. He wants to turn a new page with the Hawkeyes.
Deion Sanders' Colorado 'the team to beat' for USF transfer WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Deion Sanders and Colorado football are "the team to beat" for USF wide receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr., according to Andrew Ivins. The Florida-based analyst broke down Horn's options — including a top four of Houston, Penn State and Texas A&M — Monday on 247Sports' Transfer Portal Palooza.
Two more Mountaineers enter the transfer portal
Two West Virginia football players who were not contributors for different reasons during the 2022 season are using the transfer portal to officially end their time with the program. Tuesday, the second day of the portal period that ends Jan. 18, saw safety Saint McLeod and tight end Corbin Page become the latest players to use the mechanism to find a new home.
Tennessee offers Mississippi State WR on first day in transfer portal
Tennessee is among the teams in the running for an experienced SEC wide receiver who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas, a sophomore who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards this season, announced in a post Monday evening on his Twitter account that he has received a scholarship offer from the Vols.
VIP Scoop: Transfer LB Francisco Mauigoa will officially visit Miami this weekend
Miami will host Washington State linebacker transfer Francisco Mauigoa for an official visit this weekend, InsideTheU has learned. We reported expected interest in the older brother of top Miami commit and five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa on Wednesday once 247Sports reported that the second-year defender was going to hit the open market.
