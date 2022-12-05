ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, VA

arlnow.com

NEW: Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC. …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE…IN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN MARYLAND, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY. IN VIRGINIA, PRINCE...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’

"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is the forecast meteorologists are most afraid of: Accurate seasonal forecasts, especially winter, are hard to make confidently. And the delicate dance that moisture and cold air do in Central Virginia makes it even tougher. Often, when it snows here, it’s BARELY cold enough.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses. Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet. COVID levels have increased since the...
VIRGINIA STATE

