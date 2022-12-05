Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Related
Man killed by car while walking on Route 1 near Quantico identified
The man who was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 near Marine Corps Base Quantico on Monday morning has been identified.
arlnow.com
NEW: Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BALTIMORE MD/WASHINGTON DC. …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY…. * WHAT…VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE…IN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA. IN MARYLAND, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY. IN VIRGINIA, PRINCE...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
arlnow.com
Clarendon Silver Diner set to close this week, ahead of Ballston location’s opening
The Ballston Silver Diner is finally opening this month, which means the Clarendon location is closing after 26 years. The new Silver Diner at N. Glebe Road and Wilson Blvd, next to Target, is planning to officially start serving on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a restaurant spokesperson told ARLnow. The planned...
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
'Human error' made when State Police hired man now accused of murdering family
Virginia State Police to audit trooper personnel records following the murders of a family in California.
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
NBC12
Winter 2022-23: Another La Niña year could have big impacts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This is the forecast meteorologists are most afraid of: Accurate seasonal forecasts, especially winter, are hard to make confidently. And the delicate dance that moisture and cold air do in Central Virginia makes it even tougher. Often, when it snows here, it’s BARELY cold enough.
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
Virginia horse euthanized after contracting rare form of herpes
A horse in Madison County had to be put down after it contracted a rare form of herpes. Now, the Virginia Department of Agriculture is issuing tips to keep other horses from suffering the same fate.
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WSLS
Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses. Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet. COVID levels have increased since the...
Flu cases in Virginia at very high level, and continue to increase
The so-called "tripledemic" is continuing to put a strain on healthcare systems all across the country, and even right here at home.
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
Comments / 0