Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Adam Thielen Chimes in on Twitter Spat between Vikings and Jets Players
As is the case in any hard-fought NFL battle, as the final whistle blows, emotions are usually running high. Some players are jubilant, celebrating a touch win, while others remain agitated. For some, decompressing in the locker room after the game diffuses those emotions. For others, they stew in it.
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it […] The post Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Insider Explains Why Titans Fired GM Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL world this morning when reports surfaced of the team firing general manager Jon Robinson. Robinson, whose Titans sit atop the AFC South through 13 weeks in 2022, signed a massive contract extension with the team last season, adding to the surprise of ...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He recently served as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team and just got hired to coach at Colorado. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022.
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after losing to A.J. Brown, Eagles in Week 13
The Tennessee Titans will be looking for a new general manager this year after firing Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday morning. Ryan Cowden, the Titans' VP of player personnel, will take over as interim. In her announcement, Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk said the team made "significant progress both...
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr seemingly all season long, but after months of free agency speculation, a recent report stated that the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham’s injury recovery from his previously torn ACL, per a league source via Ed Werder. “The Cowboys have concerns after Odell Beckham […] The post Cowboys second-guessing Odell Beckham Jr signing after worrying physical, no workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Former Vikings coach is making national headlines after conflicting reports
One former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is making headlines this week. Despite conflicting reports, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. reports that Mike Zimmer is expected to follow Deion Sanders to the University of Colorado, where he will serve as defensive coordinator. Zimmer, who was the Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021,...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes – and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels’ job – alive with
Falcons make massive Marcus Mariota-Desmond Ridder decision
The Atlanta Falcons are somehow still hanging around in the NFC South, despite the fact that they have lost four of their past five games. The Falcons have been receiving subpar quarterback play from Marcus Mariota recently, and rumors have been swirling whether or not they could be willing to turn things over to rookie […] The post Falcons make massive Marcus Mariota-Desmond Ridder decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: Raiders roll Rams on Thursday Night Football
The NFL Week 14 schedule brings us the final bye week of the 2022 season, with six teams on a break. That means on Sunday, we get seven early games and just three late ones along with the customary Thursday, Sunday night, and Monday matchups. So, as we continue down the back stretch of the […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: Raiders roll Rams on Thursday Night Football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Cowboys predictions for Week 14 vs. Texans
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the AFC South stretch of their schedule in Week 13 by dismantling the Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday afternoon America’s team hosts the last-place team in all of football, the Houston Texans. The 1-10-1 Texans haven’t been victorious since defeating the Jaguars in Week 5, and they probably aren’t the best candidates to knock off the streaking Cowboys on the road. That doesn’t mean the Cowboys and Texans’ Week 14 won’t have any points of contention. Here are three bold predictions for the NFL’s version of the Texas Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0