ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

In photos: George Clooney, U2 recognized at Kennedy Center Honors

UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney, rock band U2, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon and Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant were celebrated at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, which took place on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington. The event will air December 28 on CBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqwrO_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

The recipients of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following the Artists Dinner at the U.S. Department of State in Washington on December 3, 2022. From left to right, back row: Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge and Bono of U2. Front row, left to right: Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney and Tania León.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtMPv_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Clooney arrives at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the East Room of the White House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiSRz_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lkkb_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Bono.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emsqB_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The Edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jc5mM_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Clayton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iPO7_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Mullen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXkvj_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Leon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VR5I6_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIsUy_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Biden greets Clooney at the White House reception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUXav_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Biden meets with Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j76GJ_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Biden said that the event Sunday night was to celebrate "truly exceptional" artists who "embody the very spirit of 'We the people.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLaOi_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Clooney holds hands with his wife, Amal Clooney, as they arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btzvl_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

U2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwYQG_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nP3GZ_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Leon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlsVv_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmycY_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Bono (R), with his wife, Ali Hewson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mm2l_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Matt Damon (L), and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6NTF_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (L), and his husband, Chasten Glezman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NJal_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Comedian and television host Loni Love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnE5y_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Singer Brandi Carlile (R), and her wife, Catherine Shepherd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4fvy_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Tik Tok star Anna Sitar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN96E_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

CBS Television correspondent Major Garrett (R) and "Sesame Street's" Big Bird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIErd_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Country singer Ellie Holcomb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30assY_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Singer Sam Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOsnK_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Violinist Jennider Koh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VlS1_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Left to right, Jill Biden, Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttZFi_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The ceremony also marked the first public appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, since he was attacked by a hammer-wielding invader in their San Francisco home in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9uAM_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Don Cheadle (L), and his wife, Bridgid Coulter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2056Ry_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Past Kennedy Center honoree Michael Tilson Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJG9m_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Past Kennedy Center honoree Edward Villella (L) and his wife, Linda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nn4OF_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Garth Brooks (L), and his wife, Tricia Yearwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7dyZ_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Herbie Hancock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPuYv_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Chita Rivera (R), and her daughter, Lisa Mordente.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEczL_0jXqOkeT00
Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

Valerie Biden Owens (R) and Missy Owens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

In photos: Mary McCartney, Elvis Costello attend 'If These Walls Could Sing' premiere in New York

Director Mary McCartney, the daughter of Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello and more attended the premiere of Disney's "If These Walls Could Sing" at the Metrograph in New York City on Wednesday. The documentary, which comes to Disney+ on December 16, follows the history of the legendary Abbey Road studio where the Beatles and other legendary acts recorded music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022

Actress Kirstie Alley, actor and NFL star Brad William Henke, baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, actor John Aniston, Dan McCafferty of rock group Nazareth, Jeff Cook of country music band Alabama, singer Aaron Carter and hall of fame NFL punter Ray Guy are among the notable deaths of 2022.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
494K+
Followers
69K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy