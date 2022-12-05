In photos: George Clooney, U2 recognized at Kennedy Center Honors

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney, rock band U2, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon and Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant were celebrated at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, which took place on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington. The event will air December 28 on CBS.

The recipients of the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following the Artists Dinner at the U.S. Department of State in Washington on December 3, 2022. From left to right, back row: Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The Edge and Bono of U2. Front row, left to right: Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, George Clooney and Tania León.

Clooney arrives at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in the East Room of the White House.

Knight.

Bono.

The Edge.

Clayton.

Mullen.

Leon.

Grant.

Biden greets Clooney at the White House reception.

Biden meets with Grant.

Biden said that the event Sunday night was to celebrate "truly exceptional" artists who "embody the very spirit of 'We the people.'"

Clooney holds hands with his wife, Amal Clooney, as they arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors gala evening.

U2.

Knight.

Leon.

Grant.

Bono (R), with his wife, Ali Hewson.

Matt Damon (L), and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (L), and his husband, Chasten Glezman.

Comedian and television host Loni Love.

Singer Brandi Carlile (R), and her wife, Catherine Shepherd.

Tik Tok star Anna Sitar.

CBS Television correspondent Major Garrett (R) and "Sesame Street's" Big Bird.

Country singer Ellie Holcomb.

Singer Sam Moore.

Violinist Jennider Koh.

Left to right, Jill Biden, Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

The ceremony also marked the first public appearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, since he was attacked by a hammer-wielding invader in their San Francisco home in October.

Don Cheadle (L), and his wife, Bridgid Coulter.

Past Kennedy Center honoree Michael Tilson Thomas.

Past Kennedy Center honoree Edward Villella (L) and his wife, Linda.

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Garth Brooks (L), and his wife, Tricia Yearwood.

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Herbie Hancock.

Previous Kennedy Center honoree Chita Rivera (R), and her daughter, Lisa Mordente.

Valerie Biden Owens (R) and Missy Owens.