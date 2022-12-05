ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

KGMI

WWU student employees vote to unionize

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University students employed in academics at the school have voted to form a union. They have filed with Washington state to form Western Academic Workers United under the UAW umbrella. A news release says a supermajority of the students, who work as teachers, researchers...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Department of Ecology fines Lynden fish processing company

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden fish processing company is facing a fine for repeatedly polluting the city’s wastewater. The Washington State Department of Ecology says Premier Packing was caught discharging fish remnants into the sanitary sewer system on March 24th. The company is required to screen fish tissue,...
LYNDEN, WA
KGMI

Blaine Police Chief running for Whatcom County Sheriff

BLAINE, Wash. – A familiar figure in Blaine is throwing his hat in the ring to become Whatcom County’s next sheriff. Blaine Police Chief Donnell Tanksley announced his intent to run earlier this week, according to The Northern Light. After being asked by community members if he had...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

What is the future of Boeing’s Everett Factory?

SEATTLE — Boeing’s 747 put Everett on the map in the aviation world. Now that it’s gone, there is a huge space left to be filled in the factory. The factory was built specifically for the 747 and has become the largest of its kind in the world.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

County gets $5.85M grant to restore salmon habits along Snohomish River

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Snohomish County received a $5.85 million grant to restore salmon-friendly habitats along the Snohomish River. The funding comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and will go to efforts to remove part of a levee and restore natural floodplain along a 1.5-mile stretch of the river near Thomas' Eddy.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

End of an era at Boeing: Final 747 to roll out in Everett

For over 50 years, she’s been the Queen of the Skies. Now Boeing says the last-ever 747 will roll off the Everett assembly line Tuesday night. It’s a cargo version bound for New York-based Atlas Air. Korean Air claimed the last passenger 747 in 2017. (PHOTO: Boeing)
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Missing Blaine woman found safe

BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
BLAINE, WA

