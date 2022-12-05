U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee — but it is not saying why. The panel released a brief statement Wednesday stating the New York City Democrat was the subject of a complaint made on June 23, and the committee is extending its review. The panel said it will reveal the outcome during the next congressional session, which begins in January.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO