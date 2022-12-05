ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McCarthy's Struggle to Lock Down House Speaker Roils GOP Caucus, Delays Key Committee Assignments

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to publicly win support from enough members of his caucus to ensure he is elected House speaker in January. A small band of House Republicans on the far right are publicly lobbying against him, while behind closed doors McCarthy is resisting demands from the broader conservative House Freedom Caucus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee — but it is not saying why. The panel released a brief statement Wednesday stating the New York City Democrat was the subject of a complaint made on June 23, and the committee is extending its review. The panel said it will reveal the outcome during the next congressional session, which begins in January.
