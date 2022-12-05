ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KTBS

Man indicted for murder, arson in Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas – A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a Harleton man on charges of murder and arson. According to the indictment, Canton James Echols, 34, allegedly fatally stabbed 31-year-old Blake Reddock, of Avinger, Texas on Sept. 10. That day, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was dispatched...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Closing arguments made in trial of suspended Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Thursday morning in the 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. After the state rested its case Wednesday, the defense called an expert witness...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have reopened the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS went to the scene. Westbound lanes were closed for awhile, but as of 5:45 are open again.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant

A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
COMO, TX
themonitor.net

Agencies respond to shots fired

Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
inforney.com

Teen charged in Halloween hit and run case

A suspect in a Tyler Halloween hit-and-run case has been charged. On Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Briarwood Drive. According to Tyler Police Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the vehicle fled the scene. Erbaugh on Friday confirmed that a 16-year-old suspect was charged with...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family

The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Wednesday morning in 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. The second day of witness testimony started with the state calling Texas Ranger Chris...
KLTV

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room

Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. "It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed," said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Deputy testifies against suspended Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Update - 4:14 p.m. The defense resumes. Banks said that even though Harris never verbally instructed her to take more items, she said she knows Harris well enough that she knew that was what he wanted her to do. Banks said Harris did not wear a...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

