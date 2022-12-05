Read full article on original website
Man indicted for murder, arson in Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas – A Harrison County grand jury recently indicted a Harleton man on charges of murder and arson. According to the indictment, Canton James Echols, 34, allegedly fatally stabbed 31-year-old Blake Reddock, of Avinger, Texas on Sept. 10. That day, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was dispatched...
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
Closing arguments made in trial of suspended Smith County constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Thursday morning in the 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. After the state rested its case Wednesday, the defense called an expert witness...
Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have reopened the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS went to the scene. Westbound lanes were closed for awhile, but as of 5:45 are open again.
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
Agencies respond to shots fired
Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
Athens man receives new indictment from grand jury for capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly […]
Teen charged in Halloween hit and run case
A suspect in a Tyler Halloween hit-and-run case has been charged. On Oct. 31 around 1 a.m., two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Briarwood Drive. According to Tyler Police Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, the vehicle fled the scene. Erbaugh on Friday confirmed that a 16-year-old suspect was charged with...
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
2 more 19-year-olds sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained […]
Sheriff: Missed jury duty telephone scam spreading through Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens over scam phone calls concerning “a criminal matter with them and states that they owe money because they missed jury duty.” According to the press release, each concerned citizen has advised that an unknown individual has called and […]
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Officials: Beware of 'Captain Craig Halbrooks' scammer in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Nov. 30, 2022. Smith County Sheriff's Office warns locals of scammer calling residents trying to scam them out of money. According to Smith County spokesperson Larry Christian, an unknown individual calling himself Captain Craig Halbrooks of...
Defense’s expert witness says bodycam footage never shows Traylor-Harris taking items
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Wednesday morning in 241st District Court. Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. The second day of witness testimony started with the state calling Texas Ranger Chris...
State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
Deputy testifies against suspended Smith County constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Update - 4:14 p.m. The defense resumes. Banks said that even though Harris never verbally instructed her to take more items, she said she knows Harris well enough that she knew that was what he wanted her to do. Banks said Harris did not wear a...
Fake Smith County captain demanding money for missing jury duty, sheriff’s office warns
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they have received several calls Monday night from concerned residents. The callers told the sheriff’s office that an unknown person called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The caller then tells the victim that he needs to discuss a criminal matter with them and says that they owe money because they missed jury duty. This is not true, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputy testifies former Smith County Constable told her to ‘take what you want’
3:17 p.m. In her cross-examination, Banks said the incident was her first time working an eviction and she had not been trained in how an eviction was meant to proceed. Banks agreed with Dammann that Traylor-Harris had not instructed her to break any laws before the incident. But when asked if during the eviction was […]
