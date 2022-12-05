Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
crothersvilletimes.com
Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof
One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
wdrb.com
New Albany police chief, mayor outline plans for new department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is hoping to have a new headquarters soon. Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration presented a plan to city council members Monday for a new standalone station downtown, which would be the first in the city's history. The estimated $12 million project would...
korncountry.com
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
Visit the Magical Christmas City in Indiana
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Indiana, Charlestown.
Wave 3
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barn built in the 1800s burned to the ground Tuesday night in the Glenmary neighborhood near Fern Creek. The owner, developer Chris Thieneman, had planned to turn the building into a wedding venue. He now suspects arson. “We talked to the neighbors. There was no...
wdrb.com
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
WLWT 5
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
953wiki.com
The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County Announces 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
Five Jefferson County students were selected as finalists for the 2023 scholarship. The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Jefferson County – John Mitchell Adams of Madison Consolidated High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership, and are awarded a full tuition scholarship to the Indiana four-year college or university of their choice.
korncountry.com
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
wdrb.com
La Grange passes amendment to continue compensation tax in Oldham County city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved an amendment that will continue a compensation tax on Monday night. La Grange City Council passed the amendment in a 5-3 vote after an hourslong public forum hosted in the Oldham County city. Oldham County residents spoke out over a...
wbiw.com
Updated: Main Street in Mitchell, between 8th and 5th streets closed due to partial building collapse and gas leak
MITCHELL – Main Street has been re-opened as the gas leak has been repaired. No information on the damage to the building and/or how it will affect business at Fun Finds Antiques, Collectibles & More, and the Railroad Café. Original post:. Main Street in Mitchell was evacuated after...
wdrb.com
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
wdrb.com
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
WHAS 11
See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
wdrb.com
Lane closures coming to Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend ahead of 9-day directional closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More lane closures are ahead for drivers on the Sherman Minton Bridge. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to close starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. But drivers will only get...
'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments
Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building
